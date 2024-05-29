HOBOKEN, N.J. - May 29, 2024 -Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced a new three-year open access agreement with the University National Center of Scientific and Technical Documentation (CNUDST) in Tunisia.

This agreement, which represents Wiley's first in Tunisia and second in Africa, provides scholars with reading access to Wiley's complete journal portfolio and enables researchers to publish in Wiley's hybrid open access journal portfolio, which includes over 1,300 journals.

"This is an opportunity for Tunisian researchers to be supported in their publications and to promote open access in Tunisia," said Amel Smaoui Chemli, Executive Director, CNUDST. "As good as 75 tokens are offered to this community allowing its members affiliated to the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MESRS) to publish Open Access.

"Open access is a global movement that benefits more scholars every year," said Kathryn Sharples, Vice President, Open Research, Wiley. "We're excited to work with CNUDST on our first agreement in Tunisia, and second in Africa, to increase access to peer-reviewed research to readers around the world."

Wiley has strong momentum in advancing open access partnerships, having signed more than 100 agreements, covering more than 2,800 institutions around the globe.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today's biggest obstacles into tomorrow's brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About CDNUST

The CNUDST is a Tunisian public institution under the authority of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. As the only research support organization, the center has to provide multidisciplinary and international STI to public institutions of higher education and scientific research.

Under the supervision of the MESRS, the center moves towards to improve and diversify its STI services not only as a supplier but also as a facilitator in national scientific publication. That's one of the reasons which pushed the center to negotiate transformative agreements with some publishers and starting from 2024 the new transformative CNUDST/Wiley 2024-2026 agreement.

