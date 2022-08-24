John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Survey Reveals DE&I and Sustainability as Top Priorities for New Society Members
08/24/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
HOBOKEN, N.J.-August24,2022-Learnedsocietiesneed to prioritizeDiversityEquity&Inclusion (DE&I)andSustainability to attract new members, according to a recent survey byWiley. The global leader in research and education today shared four major findings fromits2022Society Member Survey. In addition toidentifyingDE&I andSustainabilityas top priorities, the surveyrevealed aneagernessto return to in-person events and a significant increase in the perceived value ofsocietymembership.
This annualsurvey, which analyzes insights from more than 1,200 participants,evaluatesmembership trendsfor learned societiesamongacademicsin the research community.Using this survey's findings,Wiley aims to better understand trends in society members, leading to better support for customers and data-driven solutions for the academic community.
The survey uncovered the following four emerging trends in the research ecosystem:
1. DE&I is a driver ofmembership forlearnedsocieties.Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents said that it was important for societies to take a lead in DE&I,including in the area of racial and ethnic representation. For instance,satisfaction with the representation of racial or ethnic groups in learnedsocieties has fallen to 50% in 2022, as compared to57%in 2021.Prospectiveand new society members scoredthe importance of societies taking an active role in DE&I significantly higher than members with over 30 years' research experience, furthering the notion that DE&I valueswill becomeincreasingly important to membership in the years to come.
2. Newer members valueSustainability efforts.More than two-thirds(69%) believe that societies shouldprioritizeSustainability. This belief is especially prominent amongstudents, early-career researchers, and those in developing countries.
3.Society members still feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to return to pre-pandemic practices.The pandemic's effects are long-lasting with 43 percent of respondents saying they've felt increased stress and anxietythatimpactstheir work and productivity.Membersarealsolooking forward to returning to in-person conferences with over half(53%)reporting that theymissthese opportunities. In the last 12 months, 32%of respondentsattendedan in-person conference compared to 19%reported in the 2021 survey.
4. Theperceivedvalueof society membership among the research community continues to grow.This year, the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measureswillingness to recommendlearnedsociety membership,increased to25,representinga 5-point increase from last year and double the rate in 2020. Society reviews are flourishing, which is promising to the research ecosystem as societies contribute thousands of academic papers each year that arecritical to the community's shared goal of advancing understanding in their respective fields. Being a part of a learned society has reportedly brought value to members inmanyways, including access to journal content at no additional cost (82%),professionalconnections (79%), and support in career advancement (76%).
"For hundreds of years,learned societieshave played an essential role in drivingthe worldforward by training professionals,disseminating knowledgeand solving problems. As theworld'slargest society publisher, Wiley is extremely proud of our partnershipsaround the globe andis committed to supporting societiesas theydeliver ontheprioritiesset bycurrent and future members," said Jay Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Research.
Thissurvey was conductedbyBroadview Analyticsandincluded1,255respondents fromthe research community.A combination of analytical techniques was used in the analysis, including Factor Analysis, Regression Trees and Comparison Group Testing. The testing was conducted with 99% confidence.
