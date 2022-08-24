John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Survey Reveals DE&I and Sustainability as Top Priorities for New Society Members

HOBOKEN, N.J. - August 24, 2022 - Learned societiesneed to prioritize Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DE&I)and Sustainability to attract new members, according to a recent survey by Wiley . The global leader in research and education today shared four major findings from its 2022 Society Member Survey. In addition to identifying DE&I and Sustainabilityas top priorities, the survey revealed an eagernessto return to in-person events and a significant increase in the perceived value of society membership.

This annualsurvey, which analyzes insights from more than 1,200 participants, evaluatesmembership trends for learned societies among academics in the research community. Using this survey's findings, Wiley aims to better understand trends in society members, leading to better support for customers and data-driven solutions for the academic community.

The survey uncovered the following four emerging trends in the research ecosystem:

1. DE&I is a driver of membership for learned societies. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of respondents said that it was important for societies to take a lead in DE&I, including in the area of racial and ethnic representation. For instance, satisfaction with the representation of racial or ethnic groups in learnedsocieties has fallen to 50% in 2022, as compared to 57% in 2021. Prospectiveand new society members scoredthe importance of societies taking an active role in DE&I significantly higher than members with over 30 years' research experience, furthering the notion that DE&I values will become increasingly important to membership in the years to come.





2. Newer members value Sustainability efforts. More than two-thirds(69%) believe that societies should prioritize Sustainability. This belief is especially prominent amongstudents, early-career researchers, and those in developing countries.





3. Society members still feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to return to pre-pandemic practices.The pandemic's effects are long-lasting with 43 percent of respondents saying they've felt increased stress and anxietythat impactstheir work and productivity. Membersare also looking forward to returning to in-person conferences with over half (53%) reporting that they missthese opportunities. In the last 12 months, 32% of respondents attendedan in-person conference compared to 19% reported in the 2021 survey.





4. The perceived value of society membership among the research community continues to grow. This year, the Net Promoter Score (NPS), which measureswillingness to recommend learnedsociety membership,increased to25, representing a 5-point increase from last year and double the rate in 2020. Society reviews are flourishing, which is promising to the research ecosystem as societies contribute thousands of academic papers each year that arecritical to the community's shared goal of advancing understanding in their respective fields. Being a part of a learned society has reportedly brought value to members in manyways, including access to journal content at no additional cost (82%), professionalconnections (79%), and support in career advancement (76%).