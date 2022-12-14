Advanced search
John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Greek Consortium HEAL-Link Sign Open Access Agreement

12/14/2022 | 12:16pm EST
The agreement represents Wiley's firstin Greece

HOBOKEN, N.J. - December 14, 2022 - Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education, today announced a new three-year open access agreement with HEAL-Link,the consortium of academic and research libraries across Greece.


The agreement, which represents Wiley's first in Greece,allows 43 participating member institutions access to all of Wiley's journals and grants researchers the ability to publish accepted articles open access in Wiley's hybrid journals. Through this agreement, HEAL-Link continues to fulfil its mission to support Greek researchers by delivering access to a greater number of electronic journal resources.


"We're excited to partner with HEAL-Link to make moreresearch open and to help showcase Greek scholarship on the global stage," said Kathryn Sharples, Vice President, Open Research, Wiley.


"In the frame of the National Plan for Open Science in Greece, HEAL-Link regards the open access agreement with Wiley as a milestone for the Greek institutions and their researchers contributing significantly to the openness and outreach of Greek research,"said Professor Theodora Ioannidou, Chairperson, HEAL-Link.


Wiley is progressing the open access movement with more than 40 partners globally and remains focused on facilitating the open access movement across the globe. Most recently, Wiley has partnered with the Tulane Universityin the United States, b-on in Portugal, and Projekt DEAL in Germany to deliver more open access research and facilitate an open future.

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram.

ABOUT HEAL-LINK

The Hellenic Academic Libraries Link (HEAL-Link) operatessince 1998. Its members include all the academic and research institutions operating under the auspices of the Hellenic Ministry of Education & Religious Affairs. The HEAL-Link Consortium actively participates in projects, initiatives, and relevant developments that shape the scientific publications landscape in Greece. This is done in a way that is beneficial to its members and to the scientific community. Please find out more at https://www.heal-link.gr/en/home-2/.

Media Contacts:
Wiley - Dominique Barthel/ dbarthel@wiley.com
HEAL-Link - Lia Ollandezou/ liollan@heal-link.gr

