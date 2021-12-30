John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Israeli Consortium MALMAD Sign Transformational Open Access Agreement

December 30, 2021 - Hoboken, NJ - Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a new three-year open access agreement with MALMAD, the Israeli Inter-University Center for Digital Information Services, to begin in 2022.

The agreement, which represents Wiley's first in the region, enables researchers at 24 participating institutions to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's hybrid open access journals, as well as provide access to all subscription content. The agreement aims to make all articles published by participating Israeli researchers in Wiley journals open access during the agreement period.

"The open access movement is truly a global one, and we're eager to join MALMAD in its mission to make more peer-reviewed research more widely available," said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.

"We are excited to have a new read and publish agreement with Wiley, as it is a significant step in our efforts to accelerate open access through transformative agreements. This agreement offers academic institutions within the consortium the opportunity to rapidly transition toward full and immediate open access in a financially sustainable way," said Dr. Sigal Lahav Scher, MALMAD Director. "Continuing our collaboration with Wiley via this agreement makes it more convenient for our researchers to publish open access, with the additional benefit of reading access to all of Wiley's journals."

This agreement marks Wiley's tenth open access agreement signed just this year, illustrating an ongoing, proactive commitment to open access publishing worldwide.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MALMAD

MALMAD, the Inter-University Center for Digital Information Services, acts as a consortium for the acquisition, licensing, and management of digital information services to Israel's universities and colleges. This inter-university cooperation and pooling of resources ensures that digital information services are provided more efficiently and at a lower cost-per-user.

