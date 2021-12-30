Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JW.A   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Israeli Consortium MALMAD Sign Transformational Open Access Agreement

12/30/2021 | 09:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 30, 2021 - Hoboken, NJ - Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a new three-year open access agreement with MALMAD, the Israeli Inter-University Center for Digital Information Services, to begin in 2022.

The agreement, which represents Wiley's first in the region, enables researchers at 24 participating institutions to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's hybrid open access journals, as well as provide access to all subscription content. The agreement aims to make all articles published by participating Israeli researchers in Wiley journals open access during the agreement period.

"The open access movement is truly a global one, and we're eager to join MALMAD in its mission to make more peer-reviewed research more widely available," said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.

"We are excited to have a new read and publish agreement with Wiley, as it is a significant step in our efforts to accelerate open access through transformative agreements. This agreement offers academic institutions within the consortium the opportunity to rapidly transition toward full and immediate open access in a financially sustainable way," said Dr. Sigal Lahav Scher, MALMAD Director. "Continuing our collaboration with Wiley via this agreement makes it more convenient for our researchers to publish open access, with the additional benefit of reading access to all of Wiley's journals."

This agreement marks Wiley's tenth open access agreement signed just this year, illustrating an ongoing, proactive commitment to open access publishing worldwide.

###

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MALMAD

MALMAD, the Inter-University Center for Digital Information Services, acts as a consortium for the acquisition, licensing, and management of digital information services to Israel's universities and colleges. This inter-university cooperation and pooling of resources ensures that digital information services are provided more efficiently and at a lower cost-per-user.

Media Contacts:

Wiley: Geena De Rose / [email protected]

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 14:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
09:27aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley and Israeli Consortium MALMAD Sign Transformational Open Access ..
PU
12/27JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/23John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Enters into First Amendment to Third Amended and Restated Credi..
CI
12/16John Wiley & Sons Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.3450 a Share, Payable Jan. 12,..
MT
12/16JOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley and Carnegie Mellon University Sign Agreement to Make Research M..
PU
12/16John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend on Class A and Class B Common Stoc..
CI
12/16John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors
CI
12/15JOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley Acquires eJournalPress
PU
12/15JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. (NYSE : JW.A) acquired Asset of eJournalPress.
CI
12/09Wiley and CFA Society Hong Kong Form Partnership to Enhance Education and Training for ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 098 M - -
Net income 2022 153 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 2,42%
Capitalization 3 160 M 3 160 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 56,92 $
Average target price 63,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Executive VP & General Manager-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.24.66%3 135
S&P GLOBAL INC.44.36%114 440
RELX PLC34.84%61 447
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION45.76%56 965
MSCI INC.37.68%50 703
EQUIFAX INC.52.46%35 870