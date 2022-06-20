John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Italian Consortium Bibliosan Sign Open Access Agreement
June 20, 2022 - Hoboken, NJ -Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a newfour-year agreement withBibliosan, a consortium of medical research institutes and hospitals in Italy.
This agreement will provide68institutions with access to Wiley's complete journal portfolio and enable participating researchers to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley'smore than1,600 hybrid and goldopen accessjournals.
"Wiley is extremely pleased to announce this landmark agreement, which is the first of its kind for healthcare institutions.Bibliosaninstitutions contribute greatly to the advancement of science and this agreement will help them embodythebest of research and clinical practice," said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.
MorenoCurti, M.D.,BibliosanCoordinator, said:"It is the first year thatBibliosanhas signed Transformative Agreements, that is, both Read and Publish, with Wiley. This is an important step towards making the results of publicly funded research available, making it easier for researchers ofBibliosanmembers,the ItalianScientific Research and Care Institutes,to publish their research in open accessjournals, both hybrid and gold."
Wiley has open access agreements withmore than40partners globally, and has signeda number ofnew agreements, which span eight countriesacross Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa,earlier this year.
About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us atWiley.com, like us onFacebookand follow us onTwitterandLinkedIn.
AboutBibliosan
Bibliosanwas born in 2003. Funded and supervised by the Italian Ministry of Health,Bibliosanincludes all the libraries of all Italian Biomedical Institutions. Theultimate goalofBibliosanis to promote a collaborative network between healthcare libraries and scientific documentation services of the participating organizationswithin the National Healthcare Systemin order to support innovative research and in step with the latest scientific knowledge, integrate and rationalize all available informationsettled,immediatelyready forwelfareworkers'activitiesimplementing their research at the fullest.
