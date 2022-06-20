John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Italian Consortium Bibliosan Sign Open Access Agreement

June 20, 2022 - Hoboken, NJ -Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a new four-year agreement with Bibliosan, a consortium of medical research institutes and hospitals in Italy.

This agreement will provide 68 institutions with access to Wiley's complete journal portfolio and enable participating researchers to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's more than 1,600 hybrid and gold open access journals.

"Wiley is extremely pleased to announce this landmark agreement, which is the first of its kind for healthcare institutions. Bibliosaninstitutions contribute greatly to the advancement of science and this agreement will help them embody the best of research and clinical practice," said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.

Moreno Curti, M.D., BibliosanCoordinator, said: "It is the first year that Bibliosanhas signed Transformative Agreements, that is, both Read and Publish, with Wiley. This is an important step towards making the results of publicly funded research available, making it easier for researchers of Bibliosanmembers, the ItalianScientific Research and Care Institutes,to publish their research in open accessjournals, both hybrid and gold."

Wiley has open access agreements with more than 40 partners globally, and has signed a number ofnew agreements, which span eight countriesacross Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, earlier this year.

Bibliosanwas born in 2003. Funded and supervised by the Italian Ministry of Health, Bibliosanincludes all the libraries of all Italian Biomedical Institutions. The ultimate goalof Bibliosanis to promote a collaborative network between healthcare libraries and scientific documentation services of the participating organizations within the National Healthcare System in order to support innovative research and in step with the latest scientific knowledge, integrate and rationalize all available information settled,immediately ready for welfareworkers' activitiesimplementing their research at the fullest.

