    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
46.75 USD   +1.30%
John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Italian Consortium Bibliosan Sign Open Access Agreement

06/20/2022 | 09:14am EDT
June 20, 2022 - Hoboken, NJ -Global research and education leader Wiley today announced a new four-year agreement with Bibliosan, a consortium of medical research institutes and hospitals in Italy.

This agreement will provide 68 institutions with access to Wiley's complete journal portfolio and enable participating researchers to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's more than 1,600 hybrid and gold open access journals.

"Wiley is extremely pleased to announce this landmark agreement, which is the first of its kind for healthcare institutions. Bibliosaninstitutions contribute greatly to the advancement of science and this agreement will help them embody the best of research and clinical practice," said Liz Ferguson, Senior Vice President, Wiley Research Publishing.

Moreno Curti, M.D., BibliosanCoordinator, said: "It is the first year that Bibliosanhas signed Transformative Agreements, that is, both Read and Publish, with Wiley. This is an important step towards making the results of publicly funded research available, making it easier for researchers of Bibliosanmembers, the ItalianScientific Research and Care Institutes,to publish their research in open accessjournals, both hybrid and gold."

Wiley has open access agreements with more than 40 partners globally, and has signed a number ofnew agreements, which span eight countriesacross Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, earlier this year.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education, unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world's knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at Wiley.com, like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

About Bibliosan

Bibliosanwas born in 2003. Funded and supervised by the Italian Ministry of Health, Bibliosanincludes all the libraries of all Italian Biomedical Institutions. The ultimate goalof Bibliosanis to promote a collaborative network between healthcare libraries and scientific documentation services of the participating organizations within the National Healthcare System in order to support innovative research and in step with the latest scientific knowledge, integrate and rationalize all available information settled,immediately ready for welfareworkers' activitiesimplementing their research at the fullest.

Media Contacts:

Wiley: Geena De Rose / [email protected]

Bibliosan: Moreno Curti, M.D./ curtim@smatteo.pv.it

