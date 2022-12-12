John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Portuguese Consortium b-on Sign Open Access Agreement

HOBOKEN, N.J. - December 12, 2022 - Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education, today announced a new three-year agreement with The Bibliotecado ConhecimentoOnline (b-on), a consortium that comprises higher education and research libraries, public administration, private non-profit institutions and hospitals across Portugal.

This agreement, which represents Wiley's first open access agreement in Portugal, enables researchers at 64 participating institutions the ability to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's hybrid open access journals. The agreement also provides access to all of Wiley's subscription content.



With this new open access agreement, b-on is advancing in its mission to ensure that the Portuguese academic and scientific community has access to a wide number of scientific publications and electronic services.



"Partnering with b-on means making more research openly available to accelerate discovery both within Portugal and globallyasresearchers from around the worldcan better access the work of Portuguese academics," said Kathryn Sharples, Vice President, Wiley Open Research."Wiley is proud to join in this impactful agreement."



Joana Novais, Manager of b-on Consortium, said, "We are very happy to have been able to reach a Read and Publish agreement with Wiley. With this agreement, over 500 articles by authors from b-on member institutions will be published in open access, thus increasing the visibility and impact of Portuguese research."



Wiley has open access agreements with more than 40 partners globally and has signed a number ofnew agreements across Europe, including in Denmark and Slovenia, earlier this year.

###

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram.

ABOUT B-ON

The b-on Consortium was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing Portuguese research and higher education institutions with unlimited, permanent access to thousands of journals and ebooksfrom some of the leading international scientific content providers.

B-on brings together higher education institutions, R&D institutions, hospitals, public institutionsand private non-profit institutions. It currently reaches around 380.000 individuals affiliated with its 64 member institutions.