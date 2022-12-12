Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
41.08 USD   -4.93%
08:34aJohn Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Portuguese Consortium b-on Sign Open Access Agreement
PU
08:34aJohn Wiley & Sons : Wiley Launches New Facilitated Learning Programs to Help Business Leaders Tackle the Challenges of Today's Workplace
PU
12/09JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Portuguese Consortium b-on Sign Open Access Agreement

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOBOKEN, N.J. - December 12, 2022 - Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education, today announced a new three-year agreement with The Bibliotecado ConhecimentoOnline (b-on), a consortium that comprises higher education and research libraries, public administration, private non-profit institutions and hospitals across Portugal.

This agreement, which represents Wiley's first open access agreement in Portugal, enables researchers at 64 participating institutions the ability to publish accepted articles open access in all of Wiley's hybrid open access journals. The agreement also provides access to all of Wiley's subscription content.


With this new open access agreement, b-on is advancing in its mission to ensure that the Portuguese academic and scientific community has access to a wide number of scientific publications and electronic services.


"Partnering with b-on means making more research openly available to accelerate discovery both within Portugal and globallyasresearchers from around the worldcan better access the work of Portuguese academics," said Kathryn Sharples, Vice President, Wiley Open Research."Wiley is proud to join in this impactful agreement."


Joana Novais, Manager of b-on Consortium, said, "We are very happy to have been able to reach a Read and Publish agreement with Wiley. With this agreement, over 500 articles by authors from b-on member institutions will be published in open access, thus increasing the visibility and impact of Portuguese research."


Wiley has open access agreements with more than 40 partners globally and has signed a number ofnew agreements across Europe, including in Denmark and Slovenia, earlier this year.

###

ABOUT WILEY

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedInand Instagram.

ABOUT B-ON

The b-on Consortium was founded in 2004 with the goal of providing Portuguese research and higher education institutions with unlimited, permanent access to thousands of journals and ebooksfrom some of the leading international scientific content providers.

B-on brings together higher education institutions, R&D institutions, hospitals, public institutionsand private non-profit institutions. It currently reaches around 380.000 individuals affiliated with its 64 member institutions.


Media Contact:
Geena De Rose / [email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
08:34aJohn Wiley & Sons : Wiley and Portuguese Consortium b-on Sign Open Access Agreement
PU
08:34aJohn Wiley & Sons : Wiley Launches New Facilitated Learning Programs to Help Business Lead..
PU
12/09JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
12/07John Wiley & Sons, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
12/07Transcript : John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 07, 2022
CI
12/07John Wiley & Sons Reports Lower Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Lowers Fiscal 202..
MT
12/07GUIDANCE: (WLYB) JOHN WILEY AND SONS Forecasts Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $3.70..
MT
12/07Earnings Flash (WLYB) JOHN WILEY AND SONS Reports Q2 Revenue $514.8M, vs. Street Est of..
MT
12/07Earnings Flash (WLYB) JOHN WILEY AND SONS Reports Q2 EPS $1.20, vs. Street Est of $1.03
MT
12/07Wiley Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 076 M - -
Net income 2023 115 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 3,38%
Capitalization 2 281 M 2 281 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 41,08 $
Average target price 53,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-28.27%2 281
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-26.53%112 971
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION3.74%55 388
RELX PLC-3.04%54 708
MSCI, INC.-19.61%39 383
WOLTERS KLUWER1.21%27 586