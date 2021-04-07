John Wiley & Sons : Antifungal and Antidepressant Drugs May Help Protect Against COVID-19

New research published in the British Journal of Pharmacology indicates that two currently available medications-an antifungal drug and an antidepressant-can effectively inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19 in laboratory cells.

Investigators found that the antifungal itraconazole and the antidepressant fluoxetine each blocked the production of infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture lab tests. When either drug was used in combination with the antiviral drug remdesiver, the combination showed synergistic effects and inhibited the production of SARS-CoV-2 by more than 90%.

'Preventive vaccination and therapeutic medicines against COVID-19 are both required to effectively combat pandemics caused by emerging zoonotic viruses such as SARS-CoV-2,' said senior author Ursula Rescher, PhD, of the University of Muenster, in Germany.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/bph.15418

