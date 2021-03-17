Log in
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
News 
Press Releases

John Wiley & Sons : Artificial Light at Night May Disrupt Firefly Mating

03/17/2021 | 03:41am EDT
New research published in Insect Conservation and Diversity indicates that artificial light at night likely interferes with the courtship and mating of bioluminescent fireflies.

For the study, investigators exposed courting pairs of fireflies to five colors of light at two intensities, and they recorded changes in the rate, brightness, and pattern of male advertisement flashes, as well as how often females responded.

All artificial light treatments significantly suppressed courtship activity, but bright amber light had the greatest impact on female receptivity. This suggests that artificial lights that are closest in color to firefly bioluminescence may be the most disruptive to firefly courtship.

'It's definitely concerning, because many ecologically-minded people are pushing the use of amber lights to safely light up streets and parks. But we're finding that no color of light is safe for fireflies-they need the dark,' said co-author Avalon C.S. Owens, a PhD candidate at Tufts University.

The article is part of the journal's Special Issue: Impacts of artificial lighting at night on insect conservation.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/icad.12487

About Journal

Insect Conservation and Diversity explicitly associates the two concepts of insect diversity and insect conservation for the benefit of invertebrate conservation. The journal places an emphasis on wild arthropods and specific relations between arthropod conservation and diversity. Key topics covered in the journal will include biogeography, climate change (and its impacts on distributions and range), conservation genetics, global biodiversity, integrating conservation science and policy, and long-term planning and implementation.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
