John Wiley & Sons : How Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Peoples' Interactions With Nature?

The COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to it have changed many of the interactions that humans have with nature, in both positive and negative ways. A perspective article published in People and Nature considers these changes, discusses the potential long-term consequences, and provides recommendations for further research.

The authors of the article note that the pandemic constitutes a 'global natural experiment' in human-nature interactions that, without seeking to downplay or ignore its tragic consequences, provides a rare opportunity to produce in-depth knowledge about these interactions and to help establish actions that can have positive effects for both humans and nature.

'Although undeniably tragic, the COVID-19 pandemic may offer an invaluable opportunity to explore an appropriate future relationship between people and nature,' said lead author Masashi Soga, PhD, of the University of Tokyo.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pan3.10201

About Journal

People and Nature is a broad-scope quarterly, open access journal publishing work from across research areas exploring relationships between humans and nature. The journal fosters innovation and experimentation and particularly encourages submissions that stimulate debate.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.