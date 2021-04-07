John Wiley & Sons : New Findings on How Diabetes Impacts Bone Health

In addition to causing blood sugar imbalances, type 1 diabetes can contribute to nerve damage and sensory abnormalities-a condition call neuropathy-and has been linked to a higher risk of bone fractures. A new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research has examined the effects of type 1 diabetes and diabetic neuropathy on the skeleton.

Investigators found that type 1 diabetes and diabetic neuropathy have various impacts on bone structure, but these effects do not fully explain the higher fracture risk in patients with type 1 diabetes.

The results suggest that the increase in the risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes is multifactorial, with both skeletal and non-skeletal features involved.

'It is important to investigate what leads to an increased risk of fractures in type 1 diabetes. Our results suggest that in addition to bone features, balance and muscle strength also play a role,' said lead author Tatiane Vilaca, MD, PhD, of the University of Sheffield, in the U.K. 'These findings could help improve approaches to fracture prevention.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.4271

