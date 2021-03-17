Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Wiley & Sons, Inc.    JW.A

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Predicting the Likelihood of Bone Fractures in Older Men

03/17/2021 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fractures in the vertebrae of the spine and calcification in a blood vessel called the abdominal aorta can both be visualized through the same spinal imaging test. A new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research that included 5,365 older men indicates that each of these measures are linked with a higher risk of developing hip and other fractures.

Investigators found that including both measures compared with including only abdominal aortic calcification or only vertebral fractures improved the ability to predict which men were most likely to experience a hip or other fracture in the future.

'Both abdominal aortic calcification and a prevalent vertebral fracture can be simultaneously and quickly detected on standard radiographs or lateral spine bone density images, and this may aid fracture risk assessment in older men who have either or both risk factors,' said lead author John T. Schousboe, MD, PhD, of the University of Minnesota and Park Nicollet Clinic & HealthPartners Institute.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.4257

About Journal

The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) publishes highly impactful original manuscripts, reviews, and special articles on basic, translational and clinical investigations relevant to the musculoskeletal system and mineral metabolism. Specifically, the journal is interested in original research on the biology and physiology of skeletal tissues, interdisciplinary research spanning the musculoskeletal and other systems, including but not limited to immunology, hematology, energy metabolism, cancer biology, and neurology, and systems biology topics using large scale '-omics' approaches. The journal welcomes clinical research on the pathophysiology, treatment and prevention of osteoporosis and fractures, as well as sarcopenia, disorders of bone and mineral metabolism, and rare or genetically determined bone diseases.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
03:53aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : 20 Years of Research on the Use of Virtual Reality in Educa..
PU
03:41aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : The Role of Adult Playfulness in Romantic Life
PU
03:41aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Artificial Light at Night May Disrupt Firefly Mating
PU
03:39aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Predicting the Likelihood of Bone Fractures in Older Men
PU
03:39aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Study Examines the Use of Electroconvulsive Therapy in Engl..
PU
03:35aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Community-Based Study Links Skin Rashes to COVID-19
PU
03/09JOHN WILEY & SONS  : Cochrane Review finds stopping smoking is linked to improve..
PU
03/08JOHN WILEY & SONS  : Globalization of Cancer Clinical Trials Linked to Lower Enr..
PU
03/07JOHN WILEY & SONS  : Wiley Partners with NUS' Advanced Computing for Executives ..
PU
03/06JOHN WILEY & SONS  : New Report from Wiley Identifies Skills Gap of Today's Acco..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 892 M - -
Net income 2021 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 812 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,33 $
Last Close Price 50,29 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Anthony Kritzmacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Raymond W. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.10.14%2 833
S&P GLOBAL INC.6.05%84 604
RELX PLC-2.87%46 399
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.93%43 354
WOLTERS KLUWER1.62%21 649
EQUIFAX INC.-9.95%21 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ