Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  John Wiley & Sons, Inc.    JW.A

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(JW.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wiley & Sons : Program May Help Patients With Rheumatic Diseases Quit Smoking

04/07/2021 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Smoking increases symptoms and health risks for patients with rheumatic diseases, but interventions to help patients quit are rarely available at rheumatology clinics. A study published in Arthritis Care & Research has found that Quit Connect-a protocol involving electronic health record prompts for nurses and medical assistants in rheumatology clinics-can increase electronic referrals to free, state-run tobacco quite lines.

Implementing Quit Connect led to electronic referrals for 71% of patients who were identified as ready to quit, with referrals taking less than 90 seconds for medical staff to complete.

'There's a huge opportunity to address smoking as a modifiable risk factor in rheumatology patients, and Quit Connect was 26-times more effective than usual care for delivering evidence-based quitline support,' said lead author Christie M. Bartels, MD, MS, of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. 'Moreover, Quit Connect leverages free resources available in every state and was cost-effective for quit attempts and cessation.'

World No Tobacco Day takes place on May 31, 2021.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/acr.24589

About Journal

Arthritis Care & Research, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology and the Association of Rheumatology Health Professionals (a division of the College), is a peer-reviewed publication that publishes original research, review articles, and editorials that promote excellence in the clinical practice of rheumatology. Relevant to the care of individuals with rheumatic diseases, major topics are evidence-based practice studies, clinical problems, practice guidelines, educational, social, and public health issues, health economics, health care policy, and future trends in rheumatology practice.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 05:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Antifungal and Antidepressant Drugs May Help Protect Agains..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Program May Help Patients With Rheumatic Diseases Quit Smok..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Are Early Treatments for Cerebral Palsy Effective?
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : New Findings on How Diabetes Impacts Bone Health
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : What Are the Risk Factors for Experiencing Side Effects Fro..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Do School-Based Interventions Help Improve Reading and Math..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Study Examines ADHD Symptoms, Stress, and Resilience in Col..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : How Has the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacted Peoples' Interaction..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : New Insights on Cause of Anaphylaxis Following COVID-19 Vac..
PU
01:08aJOHN WILEY & SONS  : Wellness, Burnout, and Discrimination Among BIPOC Counselin..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 904 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 938 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 3 108 M 3 108 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,33 $
Last Close Price 55,70 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Anthony Kritzmacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Raymond W. McDaniel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.21.99%3 108
S&P GLOBAL INC.11.69%88 446
RELX PLC2.37%49 161
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION8.57%44 756
MSCI INC.-1.33%36 461
WOLTERS KLUWER8.25%23 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ