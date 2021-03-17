Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines the Use of Electroconvulsive Therapy in England

03/17/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), which involves passing electricity through the brain, remains a controversial psychiatric treatment for depression and other conditions because it can cause side effects such as memory loss and is ineffective for many patients. A recent study published in Psychology and Psychotherapy: Theory, Research and Practicehas examined how ECT is currently administered and monitored throughout England.

The study was based on data provided by 37 National Health Service Trusts' responses to requests under the Freedom of Information Act. The audit found that the dwindling use of ECT in England has levelled off at about 2,500 people per year. Most recipients are women and over 60 years old. Only one Trust could report how many people received psychological therapy prior to ECT, as required by government guidelines. More than a third of ECT was given without consent, and 18% of Trusts were non‐compliant with legislation concerning second opinions. Only six Trusts provided any data for positive outcomes and seven for adverse effects. None provided data on efficacy or adverse effects beyond the end of treatment.

'ECT is a potentially very dangerous procedure that requires the most stringent monitoring. Our audit shows that this is not the case at most ECT clinics in England,' said lead author John Read, PhD, of the University of East London. 'Currently, monitoring is left to the Royal College of Psychiatrists and they are clearly not capable of ensuring patient safety.' Dr. Read and a group of other ECT experts are calling for an independent enquiry into the administration and monitoring of ECT in England.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/papt.12335

About Journal

Psychology and Psychotherapy: Theory Research and Practice (formerly The British Journal of Medical Psychology) is an international scientific journal with a focus on the psychological and social processes that underlie the development and improvement of psychological problems and mental wellbeing, including:

  • theoretical and research development in the understanding of cognitive and emotional factors in psychological problems;
  • behaviour and relationships; vulnerability to, adjustment to, assessment of, and recovery (assisted or otherwise) from psychological distresses;
  • psychological therapies with a focus on understanding the processes which affect outcomes where mental health is concerned.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
