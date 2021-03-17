Log in
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

John Wiley & Sons : The Role of Adult Playfulness in Romantic Life

03/17/2021 | 03:41am EDT
While play and playfulness have been studied well in children, their structure and consequences are understudied in adults. A new article published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass highlights available research on this topic and also examines why playfulness is important in romantic relationships.

The authors note that playfulness encourages the experience of positive emotions and might relate to potential biological processes-such as the activation of hormones and certain brain circuits. It also influences how people communicate and interact with each other, for example by helping to deal with stress, and solving interpersonal tension. These can all impact relationship satisfaction and trust, ultimately affecting the longevity of relationships.

'Our literature review and studies from our lab show that being playful contributes to most people's love lives,' said lead author Kay Brauer, MSc, of Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, in Germany. 'Playful behaviors such as surprising the partner, retelling and reenacting joint experiences with the partner, or jointly forming new experiences often contribute to the happiness and longevity of relationships.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/spc3.12589

About Journal

Authors are encouraged to present their unique vision of the research topic that they review and controversy is not discouraged. Social and Personality Psychology Compass fosters close cooperation across sub-divisions of the field insuring that boundaries remain permeable. The journal is founded on acknowledgement of the need for continuing recognition and appreciation of the symbiotic relationship between social psychology and personality psychology.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
