John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Partners with NUS' Advanced Computing for Executives to Launch Global Certification Program Aimed to Close Technology Skills Gap

SINGAPORE - March 8, 2021 - John Wiley & Sons Singapore Pte Ltd., a global leader in research and education, and the National University of Singapore's Advanced Computing for Executives (ACE) today announced a partnership to jointly train and certify executives in a range of in-demand technology skills. This partnership will address the need to continually upskill, especially as the world contends with the economic impact of COVID-19.

This series of professional short courses will enable learners to meet the skills demand for long-term career success. The courses, which can be completed in two to three days and will be both instructor-led and self-paced, will be available to all learners globally beginning in April. Courses include:

Driving Innovation through Design Thinking

Story Telling with Data

Developing Winning User Experiences with UI-UX

Analytics for Finance

Analytics for Talent Management

'Supporting learners pursuing high-demand careers is central to Wiley's overall mission,' said Chor Meng Tan, Senior Director of Asia Education, Wiley. 'Wiley is committed to connecting education to career outcomes and this partnership with National University of Singapore will enable learners to gain the skills they need to pursue impactful careers and close the global digital skills gap.'

'NUS' Advanced Computing for Executives (ACE) is pleased to collaborate with Wiley to launch the Global Certification Program. We believe that the knowledge and expertise of ACE, combined with Wiley's global reach and excellent record of delivering quality products, will help deliver much needed training opportunities to IT professionals around the world. It is also in line with ACE's vision of helping business leaders harness emerging technology to boost business competitiveness,' said Professor Alex Siow, Director of Advanced Computing for Executives (ACE), School of Computing, National University of Singapore.

According to Burning Glass research, 69 percent of all 2019 job postings from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation economies are in digital occupations. The global pandemic has highlighted the need for digital fitness in today's workforce and accelerated transformation that was already underway. This shift presents a critical opportunity for workers to utilise this time to upskill and reskill, deepening the value of certifications in such skillsets to advance one's career.

This announcement further underscores Wiley's mission to support learning success by delivering best-in-class content that accelerates the success of today's learners and professionals, clearing the path for long-term success in high-demand, high-growth careers.

For more information, visit Wiley.com or NUS.edu.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

About National University of Singapore

The National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education, research and entrepreneurship, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. We have 17 faculties across three campuses in Singapore, with more than 40,000 students from 100 countries enriching our vibrant and diverse campus community. We have also established our NUS Overseas Colleges programme in more than 15 cities around the world.

Our multidisciplinary and real-world approach to education, research and entrepreneurship enables us to work closely with industry, governments and academia to address crucial and complex issues relevant to Asia and the world. Researchers in our faculties, 31 university-level research institutes, research centres of excellence and corporate labs focus on themes that include energy; environmental and urban sustainability; treatment and prevention of diseases; active ageing; advanced materials; risk management and resilience of financial systems; Asian studies; and Smart Nation capabilities such as artificial intelligence, data science, operations research and cybersecurity. For more information on NUS, please visit www.nus.edu.sg.