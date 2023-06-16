Advanced search
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
33.46 USD   +3.11%
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

06/16/2023 | 05:10pm EDT
The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“John Wiley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WLY). The investigation concerns whether John Wiley and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

John Wiley publishes print and electronic products, with headquarters in New Jersey.

On March 9, 2023, the Company announced its third quarter financial results for 2023, as part of which it disclosed problems at its subsidiary, Hindawi. According to the Company, “[o]ur third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below [] expectations” and “[w]hile our core business and markets are strong, we’ve been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi.” John Wiley added, “Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million versus the prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs.” On this news, the price of John Wiley shares declined by $7.48 per share, or approximately 17.35%, from $43.11 per share to close at $35.63 on March 9, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired John Wiley securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 015 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -155x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 796 M 1 796 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,45 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-8.59%1 796
S&P GLOBAL, INC.17.36%128 310
RELX PLC14.47%63 191
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.85%60 383
MSCI, INC.4.81%39 035
WOLTERS KLUWER17.69%30 854
