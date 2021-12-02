Success From Anywhere: Create Your Own Future of Work from the Inside Out by Karen Mangia

Success From Anywhere: Create Your Own Future of Work from the Inside Out

Bestselling author and Salesforce Executive, Karen Mangia, shares a blueprint for the future of work and what it means to find personal and professional success in the new workforce in her latest book, Success From Anywhere, published today.

"The blueprint for hope. Karen shows how to move toward the abundance you deserve."

-Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO, Thrive Global

Hoboken, NJ (December 2, 2021) - Bestselling author and Salesforce Executive, Karen Mangia, has had her finger on the pulse of workplace disruption and changes since the beginning of the pandemic. In August of 2020, she released Working From Home: Making the New Normal Work for You, a detailed guide to ease the transition to working from home for employers and employees along with guidance about how to make distributed work a permanent option. Now, Mangia returns with her latest book, Success From Anywhere: Create Your Own Future of Work from the Inside Out, as an invitation to freedom: personal freedom, creative freedom, and freedom to rethink what work really means.

In Success From Anywhere, Mangia explores the idea that the future of work relies less on how we reconfigure cubicles and more on how we redesign our relationship with work. That redesign begins with an examination of our values and the values of our organizations. When it comes to the future of work, one size fits none. Mangia demonstrates that the path to a future of work that works for employers as well as for employees results from creating choices that look in the direction of mutual benefit.

In the book and bonus playbook, Mangia shares actionable insights to address a range of timely and relevant topics, including:

Rethinking the foundations of what work really means, including work-life balance, the future of work, and where peak performance really comes from

The origins of intolerance, and how to access greater diversity, inclusion, and belonging inside every organization

Creating a high-impact culture in the anxious and stressful pandemic environment by redesigning the game - and creating your own rules

How to overcome feelings of constriction and confinement to find new possibilities for your own career

Getting past the feeling that you have to "do it all" in order to succeed

Powerful scientific insights into stress-relief, battling burnout, and becoming your best self

Success From Anywhere also includes commentary from luminary business leaders like Tom Peters, as well as guidance from leading scientists like Dr. David Eagleman and Dr, Kelly McGonigal. Mangia shows professionals how to build success into every organizational design - regardless of company culture, leadership, or industry.

Success From Anywhereis available now wherever books and eBooks are sold.

About the Author: Karen Mangia is one of the most sought-after keynote speakers in the world, sharing her thought leadership with over 10,000 organizations during the course of her career. As Vice President of Customer and Market Insights at Salesforce, she helps define, design, and deliver the future for and with customers. She serves on multiple boards, including her company's Racial Equality & Justice Taskforce. She is the author of Listen Up! and Working From Home. Find out more: karenmangia.com

About the Book: Success From Anywhere: Create Your Own Future of Work from the Inside Out by Karen Mangia (December 2021, 192 Pages, Hardcover, $22.00, ISBN: 9781119834625)

Praise For Success From Anywhere

"A blueprint for new opportunities and new hope."

-AMY WEAVER, President and Chief Financial Officer, Salesforce

"A bold-faced blueprint of how the game of life and work can be played in the future-with an eye on your personal success."

-SOLEDAD O'BRIEN,CEO, Soledad O'Brien Productions

"Success From Anywhere is an insightful blueprint for personal success, with guidance on finding our way back to ourselves. If a company is going to thrive, its people need to find new ideas and new ways forward! Read this book, and you'll realize: here they are."

-MARSHALL GOLDSMITH, Thinkers 50 #1 Executive Coach and only two-time #1 Leadership Thinker in the world

"A bold blueprint for success in a post-pandemic world."

-KARA GOLDIN,Founder/CEO, Hint, Inc., and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author of Undaunted: Overcoming Doubts & Doubters

"Instead of getting bogged down in the debate about whether it's best to work from home, use a hybrid model, or do something completely different, Karen Mangia gets right to the heart of the matter: bringing humanity back to organizations. With stories that resonate across time, space, age, and industry, Success From Anywhere is a guidebook for leaders and non-leaders everywhere."

-KEN BLANCHARD, Co-author of The New One Minute Manager® and Servant Leadership in Action

