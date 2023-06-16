Advanced search
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) on Behalf of Investors

06/16/2023 | 02:54pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WLY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On June 15, 2023, Wiley released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, revealing that its fourth quarter revenue decrease 6%. The shortfall was due in part to the temporary suspension of Hindawi’s special issues publishing program after identifying as many as 1,700 articles with compromised and manipulated peer reviews and fabricated content.

On this news, Wiley’s stock price fell $4.17, or 11.4%, to close at $32.45 per share on June 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Wiley securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
