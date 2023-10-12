The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (“Wiley” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WLY) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 15, 2023, Wiley released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results, revealing that its fourth quarter revenue decreased 6%. The shortfall was due in part to the temporary suspension of Hindawi’s special issues publishing program after identifying as many as 1,700 articles with compromised and manipulated peer reviews and fabricated content.

On this news, Wiley’s stock price fell $4.17, or 11.4%, to close at $32.45 per share on June 15, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 10, 2023, Wiley announced that its CEO and President, Brian Napack, would be departing the Company, effective immediately. On this news, Wiley’s stock price fell $3.68, or 9.9%, to close at $30.95 per share on October 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Wiley securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

