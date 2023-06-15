Advanced search
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-15 pm EDT
32.45 USD   -11.39%
05:45pWly, Wlyb Investor News : ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WLY, WLYB
BU
10:29aJohn Wiley & Sons Reports Higher Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Lower Revenue; Issues Fiscal 2024 Outlook; Shares Fall
MT
10:00aTranscript : John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 15, 2023
CI
WLY, WLYB INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WLY, WLYB

06/15/2023 | 05:45pm EDT
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY, WLYB) resulting from allegations that Wiley may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Wiley securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=17186 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 9, 2023, Wiley announced its Q3 2023 financial results, in which it disclosed issues at Hindawi, one of its subsidiaries. The Company’s CEO stated “Our third quarter results and revised full year outlook are clearly below our expectations” and “While our core business and markets are strong, we’ve been challenged this year by unpredictable market headwinds and an unplanned publishing pause at Hindawi.” It was further announced that “Research was down 4% as reported, or down 2% at constant currency and excluding acquisitions, primarily due to a pause in the Hindawi special issues publishing program. The program was suspended temporarily due to the presence in certain special issues of compromised articles. As a result, Hindawi revenue declined $9 million vs. prior year, offsetting growth in other open access publishing programs.”

On this news, the price of Wiley Class A stock price declined by $7.55, or 17.35%, to close at $35.96 per share on March 9, 2023.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 015 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -174x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 041 M 2 041 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 36,62 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-7.01%2 041
S&P GLOBAL, INC.16.61%126 099
RELX PLC12.76%61 936
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.43%59 920
MSCI, INC.4.52%38 927
WOLTERS KLUWER16.56%30 354
