Company recently announced portfolio actions to maximize shareholder value

Wiley(NYSE: WLY and WLYB), a global knowledge company and a leader in research, publishing, and knowledge solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3500 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on July 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2023. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.40 per share, an increase from $1.39 per share in Fiscal 2023. It is Wiley’s 30th consecutive annual increase.

Wiley recently announced strategic actions that will make the Company simpler, stronger, and more profitable by focusing on its long-standing position as a global leader in research, publishing and digital knowledge solutions. Please see the Q4 2023 announcement, earnings presentation, and call transcript at https://investors.wiley.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

