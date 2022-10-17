Wiley Launches ‘Partner Solutions' Division in Research to Support the Transition to Open Access Publishing

World’s Largest Society Publisher Leverages Scale and Expertise to Drive Industry Forward

In the run-up to the Frankfurt Book Fair, Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a global leader in research and education, today announced Wiley Partner Solutions, a new division within its Research business. Wiley Partner Solutions serves associations, scientific publishers, societies and corporations as they transform their business strategies and publishing processes in the open research era. The Partner Solutions team will operate globally under the leadership of Wiley Senior Vice President Dr. Guido F. Herrmann, based in Germany.

Wiley Partner Solutions delivers a broad array of digital platforms, publishing solutions, and services to help partners scale, collaborate, and accelerate their publishing programs, while at the same time supporting the value chain of scholarly publishing. The range of offerings address all stages of the academic publishing process from manuscript submission through publication and beyond. Among the solutions available are those that drive and improve author submissions, scale high quality editorial and production services, provide peer review, grow engagement, diversify revenue, offer career center services, manage open access payments, and enable connections between researchers and the organizations that serve them.

Current customers include the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), academic institutions, and global corporations in the pharmaceutical, life sciences and chemical industries.

“No other company today can provide the same comprehensive support across the researcher’s journey. As the world’s number one society publisher with over 900 partnerships, we have the expertise, knowledge, and global network to deliver on scholarly publishing needs at scale,” said Jay Flynn, Wiley Executive Vice President and General Manager, Research. “Through organic growth and acquisitions, we have assembled a dream team of leaders and solutions to solve the big problems facing the academic publishing ecosystem.”

“The transition to open access is the driving force in research publishing today. All stakeholders in the research ecosystem play an important role in ensuring that findings are widely accessible to better support researchers and to enable solutions to real-world problems,” said Guido F. Herrmann, Wiley Senior Vice President of Partner Solutions. “This new offering further showcases Wiley’s expertise as a partner to societies, reinforces our commitment to innovation, and advances a shared goal among the industry to make peer-reviewed research more broadly available.”

Recent successes coming out of Wiley Partner Solutions include delivering Oable, the innovative open access payment management solution that connects libraries, authors and publishers, to a fast-growing number of institutions . In addition, Wiley and the International League Against Epilepsy recently launched the Epilepsy Knowledge Hub to provide health care professionals with the latest research and guidelines to aid in diagnosis, classification, and treatment for people with epilepsy syndromes. Both projects highlight Wiley’s dedication to supporting its partners in solving real-world problems, underpinned by peer-reviewed research.

The acquired brands integrated into Wiley Partner Solutions include Atypon, Inera, J&J Editorial, eJournalPress, Knowledge Unlatched, and Madgex. With the products, services, and talent available across the division, Wiley will continue to deliver the best of its portfolio in new and innovative ways. Wiley Partner Solutions will operate separately from Wiley’s Research Publishing business and will be reported as “Research Solutions” or “Research Partner Solutions” in the Company’s public filings and financial statements.

