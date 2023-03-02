Advanced search
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-01 pm EST
44.40 USD   -0.20%
03/01John Wiley & Sons : REVISED SEGMENT RESULTS (1) - Form 8-K
PU
02/28John Wiley & Sons, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13CORRECTING and REPLACING Student Engagement a Growing Problem for Colleges Post-COVID, According to New Wiley Research
BU
Wiley Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/02/2023 | 08:03am EST
Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, will release its third quarter 2023 results prior to market open on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 am ET that day to discuss the results.

  • The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/486910551, or on Wiley's Investor Relations website at investors.wiley.com. An archive of the webcast, presentation, and transcript will be available for a period of one year.
  • US and Canada callers, please dial (888) 210-3346 and enter the participant code 2521217#. Or International callers, please dial (646) 960-0253 and enter the participant code 2521217#.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 069 M - -
Net income 2023 118 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 3,13%
Capitalization 2 467 M 2 467 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 44,40 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.10.83%2 467
S&P GLOBAL, INC.1.87%108 765
RELX PLC10.49%57 820
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION6.45%57 279
MSCI, INC.10.81%41 215
WOLTERS KLUWER13.13%29 256