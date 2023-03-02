Wiley Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, will release its third quarter 2023 results prior to market open on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 10 am ET that day to discuss the results.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/486910551, or on Wiley’s Investor Relations website at investors.wiley.com. An archive of the webcast, presentation, and transcript will be available for a period of one year.

US and Canada callers, please dial (888) 210-3346 and enter the participant code 2521217#. Or International callers, please dial (646) 960-0253 and enter the participant code 2521217#.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education. Founded in 1807, Wiley enables discovery, powers education, and shapes workforces. Through its industry-leading content, digital platforms, and knowledge networks, the company delivers on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005139/en/