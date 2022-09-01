Wiley to Participate in Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference

215 year old company designated with ‘Wide Moat’ rating

Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat conference on Wednesday, September 7. Wiley has been assigned both ‘Wide Moat’ and ‘Exemplary Stewardship’ ratings by Morningstar.

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Van Tassell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM ET. A replay of the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.wiley.com.

