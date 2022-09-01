Log in
    WLY   US9682232064

JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.

(WLY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
46.03 USD   -0.45%
07:31aWiley to Participate in Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference
BU
08/31Wiley Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
08/24JOHN WILEY & SONS : Wiley Survey Reveals DE&I and Sustainability as Top Priorities for New Society Members
PU
Wiley to Participate in Morningstar's Management Behind the Moat Conference

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
215 year old company designated with ‘Wide Moat’ rating

Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, today announced that management will participate in the virtual Morningstar Management Behind the Moat conference on Wednesday, September 7. Wiley has been assigned both ‘Wide Moat’ and ‘Exemplary Stewardship’ ratings by Morningstar.

Brian Napack, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Van Tassell, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 PM ET. A replay of the webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.wiley.com.

For more information, please see our investor page at http://investors.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY), a global leader in scientific research and career-connected education, is unlocking human potential by enabling discovery, powering education, and shaping workforces. For over 200 years, Wiley has fueled the world’s knowledge ecosystem. Today, our high-impact content, platforms, and services help researchers, learners, institutions, and corporations achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. Visit us at investors.wiley.com, Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 139 M - -
Net income 2023 140 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 3,06%
Capitalization 2 575 M 2 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 52,1%
Managers and Directors
Brian A. Napack President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christina M. van Tassell Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Jesse C. Wiley Non-Executive Chairman
Aref Matin Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jay Flynn Managing Director-Research Publishing
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC.-19.63%2 575
S&P GLOBAL, INC.-25.37%117 452
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-4.40%53 461
RELX PLC-5.83%50 395
MSCI, INC.-26.68%36 165
WOLTERS KLUWER-5.95%24 908