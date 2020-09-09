Log in
John Wood : Wood and Aspen Technology Form Partnership to Deliver Optimised Asset Performance Management Solutions for Global Enterprises

09/09/2020 | 09:45am EDT

Aspen Technology, Inc. and Wood today announced a new partnership that will offer Wood's clients Aspen Mtell® asset performance management (APM) technology for predictive and prescriptive maintenance.

The partnership will enable global enterprises to improve the performance of their manufacturing and facility assets through a maintenance solution built upon industrial artificial intelligence and machine learning. Aspen Mtell analyzes historical and real-time operational and maintenance data to discover the precise failure signatures that precede asset degradation and breakdowns, predict future failures, and prescribe detailed actions to mitigate problems.

Wood has decades of experience providing solution-independent asset performance consulting, as well as integrating and deploying specialty engineering services and real-time performance monitoring systems. The combination of this deep domain expertise of asset and operator challenges, with AspenTech's extensive knowledge of the process manufacturing industry and proven AI-driven predictive and prescriptive maintenance solutions, provides a unique customized asset performance management solution for operators' needs.

'Wood has an extensive understanding of the performance optimization needs of our clients and realized a unique opportunity to provide a solution to help enhance asset productivity and identify potential issues well ahead of time,' said Prabu Parthasarathy, vice president of Intelligent Operations at Wood.

Darren Martin, CTO at Wood, said 'We are excited to bring AspenTech into our strategic partnership ecosystem to unlock innovative technology solutions to solve our clients' challenges. Aspen Mtell is part of our connected operations and maintenance programs that will allow our clients to detect patterns in operating data, allowing them to take prescriptive action and avoid unplanned downtime. Together, our vision is to drive value through digital twins across the full asset lifecycle, working to optimize asset performance, monitoring, and control across any environment.'

'The value of predictive and prescriptive maintenance is much more than simply predicting failures on large rotating assets,' said Greg Mason, senior vice president and general manager of APM, Aspen Technology. 'Companies that are truly focused on eliminating safety and environmental incidents tied to machine failure, in addition to avoiding production losses, understand the need to have a comprehensive predictive maintenance culture throughout the entire plant. This requires an analytics technology that is scalable, resources needed to deploy to scale, and the expertise to lead change management. I'm pleased to say that the partnership of AspenTech and Wood around the Aspen Mtell solution provide these three unique capabilities needed to bring contextualized AI for the process industries to scale.'

Automation and controlDigital and technology
Date published: 09 September 2020
Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 13:44:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 920 M - -
Net income 2020 39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 989 M 1 999 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 43 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,89 $
Last Close Price 2,96 $
Spread / Highest target 76,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP-42.66%1 999
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.28%25 513
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-39.48%13 010
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-45.42%9 182
DIALOG GROUP5.80%4 934
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-54.49%4 426
