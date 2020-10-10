John Wood : Wood chief executive appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List for services to British engineering, industry and international trade.

Robin has spearheaded Wood's global expansion and success since joining the Aberdeen-headquartered company in 2010, achieving record earnings and broadening the company's portfolio into new geographies and markets. During this period, Wood has significantly broadened its vision and repositioned to address the global challenges of sustainability and the energy transition.

Taking the helm as chief executive in 2016, Robin led the transformational $3bn acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler the following year, delivering the integration of two international businesses ahead of plan to create a global engineering and consulting leader, with operations in more than 60 countries and employing around 60,000 people.

With more than three decades of engineering and industry experience, Robin has held a variety of executive leadership positions, taking an active role in trade, industry, and governmental bodies. A Fellow of both the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Energy Institute, and a visiting professor at Robert Gordon University, he has previously been recognized by the Institute of Directors with four accolades, including Director of the Year in 2019.

Roy Franklin, chairman of Wood's board, comments: 'On behalf of Wood's board, executive leadership team and our community of colleagues around the world, I'd like to congratulate Robin on this honour which recognises his significant contribution to the UK's engineering industry over a distinguished career.

'His work ethic, vision and commitment to equality in education and development for all, has been the driving force behind the transformation of the Wood business as well as the continued success of its people.'

Robin adds: 'I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour. My family, friends and colleagues have provided great support throughout my career and have helped me realise my ambitions over the years. For this, I am truly grateful.

'It is a privilege to lead an innovative, future-focused and dynamic business like Wood and work with a passionate team of people, focused on engineering solutions to the some of the world's most pressing challenges.'

