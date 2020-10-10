Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

John Wood : Wood chief executive appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/10/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, has been appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List for services to British engineering, industry and international trade.

Robin has spearheaded Wood's global expansion and success since joining the Aberdeen-headquartered company in 2010, achieving record earnings and broadening the company's portfolio into new geographies and markets. During this period, Wood has significantly broadened its vision and repositioned to address the global challenges of sustainability and the energy transition.

Taking the helm as chief executive in 2016, Robin led the transformational $3bn acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler the following year, delivering the integration of two international businesses ahead of plan to create a global engineering and consulting leader, with operations in more than 60 countries and employing around 60,000 people.

With more than three decades of engineering and industry experience, Robin has held a variety of executive leadership positions, taking an active role in trade, industry, and governmental bodies. A Fellow of both the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Energy Institute, and a visiting professor at Robert Gordon University, he has previously been recognized by the Institute of Directors with four accolades, including Director of the Year in 2019.

Roy Franklin, chairman of Wood's board, comments: 'On behalf of Wood's board, executive leadership team and our community of colleagues around the world, I'd like to congratulate Robin on this honour which recognises his significant contribution to the UK's engineering industry over a distinguished career.

'His work ethic, vision and commitment to equality in education and development for all, has been the driving force behind the transformation of the Wood business as well as the continued success of its people.'

Robin adds: 'I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour. My family, friends and colleagues have provided great support throughout my career and have helped me realise my ambitions over the years. For this, I am truly grateful.

'It is a privilege to lead an innovative, future-focused and dynamic business like Wood and work with a passionate team of people, focused on engineering solutions to the some of the world's most pressing challenges.'

Date published: 10 October 2020
Share article

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 08:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP
04:05aJOHN WOOD : Wood chief executive appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE)
PU
10/09JOHN WOOD : Can offshore wind propel the UK to 2030?
PU
10/06Chrysaor to take over Premier Oil, creating UK North Sea's biggest producer
RE
10/01WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/01JOHN WOOD : Unlocking the power of partnership
PU
09/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
09/28JOHN WOOD : Wood secures $84m contract for Equinor's Breidablikk development
PU
09/24JOHN WOOD : Wood wins several new sustainable infrastructure projects in Ontario
PU
09/22JOHN WOOD : Wood partners with SGN to create decarbonisation roadmap in Scotland
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 927 M - -
Net income 2020 20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 108x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 935 M 1 929 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 43 200
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,88 $
Last Close Price 2,88 $
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP-44.57%1 929
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-59.63%22 529
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.59%11 051
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-48.50%8 663
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-0.57%5 230
DIALOG GROUP9.86%5 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group