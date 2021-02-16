Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/16 06:45:07 am
312.8 GBX   -0.48%
12:33aJOHN WOOD : Wood partners with Polar Academy
PU
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/10$2 HYDROGEN : The goal of H2 to Australia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wood : Wood partners with Polar Academy

02/16/2021 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Scottish charity that supports and inspires young people through exploration has teamed up with Wood to launch an ambitious fundraising strategy to provide more opportunities for young people.

The Polar Academy was founded by former military serviceman and accomplished explorer Craig Mathieson in 2013 and identifies children between 13 and 17 that have been overlooked by the education system, trains them and takes them on annual Arctic expeditions across Greenland. Craig was recently awarded a spot on The Explorers 50: Fifty People Changing the World for his pioneering work inspiring the next generation of young people to succeed in life with The Polar Academy.

Craig Mathieson said: 'We are excited to team up with Wood, a home-grown company of explorers pushing the boundaries of technology and science to help solve some of the world's most complex problems, including climate change, which is taking a profound toll on the remote environments where we work. That mission is perfectly aligned with ours, which is to harness the power of exploration to inspire children and give them the self-belief to achieve great things.'

Wood's support has allowed The Polar Academy to recruit its first dedicated fundraiser. Rob Clunas will join the charity in February and is an experienced and motivated fundraiser, having held previous positions at VSA, Royal Northern Countryside Initiative and Nevis Environmental. The move is the first step in the Polar Academy's ambitious new plan to increase the number and breadth of the expeditions on offer, and ultimately reach as many 'invisible' young people as possible.

Wood, formerly known as The Wood Group, operates in 60 countries around the world and its 60,000 employees in those countries are collectively focused on supporting the world's transition to clean energy and a more sustainable future. The company expects to work closely with The Polar Academy to encourage and nurture the fresh perspective of its young people as they explore new horizons.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, said: 'The Polar Academy is an increasingly important charity, and we are pleased to be able to support the organisation at this critical time for young people who are too often isolated and unnoticed. We look forward to working with Craig, Rob and the team to build the profile of The Polar Academy and to attract new sources of funding for its work building expertise and self-esteem among the explorers of the future.'

Rob Clunas said: 'I am delighted to be joining the Polar Academy, a small but very mighty organisation with the most compelling mission, and one that is particularly important to me having studied and worked with environmental causes throughout my professional life.

'It is a great honour to be joining such a talented and motivated team, and I can't wait to get started.'

Under the terms of the [three-year] partnership, Wood will provide ongoing support and funding for Rob and the team at the Polar Academy in an effort to increase income to enable more young people to experience the wonders - and challenges - of arctic exploration and science, gaining confidence and redefining their physical and mental limits.

Date published: 15 February 2021

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 11:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP
12:33aJOHN WOOD : Wood partners with Polar Academy
PU
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/10$2 HYDROGEN : The goal of H2 to Australia
PU
02/09U.S. Stock Futures Point to Rally Extending
DJ
02/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Futures Point to Tepid Gains After Market O..
DJ
01/29JOHN WOOD : Industrial clusters show the power of cooperation and collaboration ..
PU
01/26JOHN WOOD : Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target of John Wood, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
01/25JOHN WOOD : The Race to Zero Emissions & Resilience
PU
01/22WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/22JOHN WOOD : International Day of Education 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 678 M - -
Net income 2020 1,87 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2 416x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 951 M 2 951 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 43 200
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,72 $
Last Close Price 4,37 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP1.32%2 951
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.63%37 273
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 924
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.87%16 431
TECHNIPFMC PLC9.68%4 634
DIALOG GROUP-8.70%4 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ