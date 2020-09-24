John Wood : Wood wins several new sustainable infrastructure projects in Ontario

<_p-class3d_22_lead22_> Wood's role in support of Ontario's bold plans to increase urban mobility is expanding with the addition of six new contract awards from Metrolinx that are essential to the ongoing growth and upgrade of the province's transit network.

Metrolinx, the regional public transportation agency, is delivering one of the largest infrastructure programs in North America and creating an integrated transportation system that connects more communities, while supporting a higher quality of life, a more prosperous economy and a healthier environment for the Canadian province's growing population.

Wood was recently selected to provide solutions for several new projects. This work includes leading design on two bridge projects: Rouge River, which involves the structural rehabilitation of an approximately 120 year old railway bridge to enhance its resilience and extend its service life; and, the design for replacement of the Birchmount Bridge to achieve additional track capacity and future system electrification. Wood was also awarded new contracts for the Barrie Railway Corridor and the subway expansion program.

'As an established and trusted partner of Metrolinx, we are proud of our continued role in helping to make Ontario's vision for the future - a reality. These new contracts are a real testament to the strength of Wood's sustainable infrastructure capabilities, as well as our specialized environmental, geotechnical and design expertise - and the proven commitment of our teams on the ground,' said Lytle Troutt, president of Wood's environment and infrastructure business in the Americas.



'At any one time, we are working on 20 to 30 projects related to major capital expansion or infrastructure enhancements for this impressive undertaking, which aims to create a world-class transportation system in Canada's largest and fastest-growing urban region.'

Joe Sczurko, CEO of Wood's Technical Consulting Solutions business, added, 'Metrolinx is a respected and long-standing client for Wood. We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be a key technical and project management partner with them.'

Metrolinx and its partners are working to double the use of transit across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area by increasing capacity, making it accessible to more residents and more convenient for commuters - through integrated mobility solutions that significantly reduce travel times and make it easier to get to where you want to go. In addition to new transit lines and extensions, plans include new and upgraded stations plus hundreds of kilometers of new track.

GO Transit, Metrolinx's operational network of train lines and bus routes, already services a population of nearly 8 million people across more than 11,000 square kilometers of Ontario. The agency's goal is to eventually run faster, more energy efficient electric trains and increase weekly trips from 1,500 to more than 6,000, with two-way service availability that runs around-the-clock.

Public infrastructure servicesTransportationNorth America

Date published: 24 September 2020

Share article