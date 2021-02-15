Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  John Wood Group    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP

(WG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/15 04:23:30 am
311.5 GBX   +4.04%
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/10$2 HYDROGEN : The goal of H2 to Australia
PU
02/09U.S. Stock Futures Point to Rally Extending
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

02/15/2021 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday, following the major indexes' climb to close at record highs on Friday.

American markets are shut for the U.S. Presidents Day holiday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

Overseas, European stocks climbed Monday for a three-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.9%.

Among individual stocks, EasyJet rose 2.7% for a two-day run of gains and John Wood Group jumped 3.1%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound strengthened 0.2%, 0.1% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 1.6% to $63.45 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3% to $1,818.60 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were at minus 0.393% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts was at 0.575%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.9%. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the Chinese new year holiday.

-- An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 0354ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 31458.4 Delayed Quote.2.78%
JOHN WOOD GROUP 3.57% 310.5 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 13807.696108 Delayed Quote.7.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.50% 14095.474073 Delayed Quote.8.83%
NIKKEI 225 1.91% 30084.15 Real-time Quote.7.56%
S&P 500 0.47% 3934.83 Delayed Quote.4.76%
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP
02/14U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday
DJ
02/10$2 HYDROGEN : The goal of H2 to Australia
PU
02/09U.S. Stock Futures Point to Rally Extending
DJ
02/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Futures Point to Tepid Gains After Market O..
DJ
01/29JOHN WOOD : Industrial clusters show the power of cooperation and collaboration ..
PU
01/26JOHN WOOD : Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target of John Wood, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
01/25JOHN WOOD : The Race to Zero Emissions & Resilience
PU
01/22WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/22JOHN WOOD : International Day of Education 2021
PU
01/21JOHN WOOD : Global sustainable development powerhouse Ann Rosenberg joins Wood
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 678 M - -
Net income 2020 1,87 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2 291x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 798 M 2 797 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 43 200
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 4,72 $
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Watson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Chairman
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas M. Botts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP-3.48%2 797
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.63%37 273
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 924
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.87%16 431
TECHNIPFMC PLC9.68%4 634
DIALOG GROUP-9.86%4 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ