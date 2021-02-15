U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher on Presidents Day Holiday

U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday, following the major indexes' climb to close at record highs on Friday.

American markets are shut for the U.S. Presidents Day holiday.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.3% and contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict market moves after the markets open.

Overseas, European stocks climbed Monday for a three-session winning streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.6%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.9%.

Among individual stocks, EasyJet rose 2.7% for a two-day run of gains and John Wood Group jumped 3.1%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound strengthened 0.2%, 0.1% and 0.1% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 1.6% to $63.45 a barrel. Gold fell 0.3% to $1,818.60 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields were at minus 0.393% and the yield on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts was at 0.575%. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.9%. Markets in China and Hong Kong are closed for the Chinese new year holiday.

-- An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

