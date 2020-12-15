Log in
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

12/15/2020 | 10:00am EST
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 15 December 2020

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC
LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return: From: 30 June 2020 To: 15 December 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,279,897 shares
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 20,000,000 shares
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400,000 shares
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 17,879,897 shares

   

Name of contact: Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact: 01224 851000

© PRNewswire 2020
