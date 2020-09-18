Log in
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/18/2020 | 10:01am EDT

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name ROBIN WATSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 2,832
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   2,832

  £2.32
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   DAVID KEMP
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 1,794
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   1,794

  £2.32
e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   SUE MACDONALD
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION


 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 590
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   590

  £2.32
e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   NINA SCHOFIELD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,  ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 333
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		    333

  £2.32
 
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   ANDREW STEWART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 307
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   307

  £2.32
 
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   DAVE STEWART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.32 1,475
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		    1,475

  £2.32
 
e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-17
f) Place of the transaction LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2020
