SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/17/2021 | 10:01am EDT

09/17/2021 | 10:01am EDT
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
  ROBIN WATSON
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.17 69
MATCHING SHARES £NIL 34
d) Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  69
  £2.17
MATCHING SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  34
  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
  DAVID KEMP
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.17 69
MATCHING SHARES £NIL 34
d) Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  69
  £2.17
MATCHING SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  34
  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
  DAVE STEWART
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.17 69
MATCHING SHARES £NIL 34
d) Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  69
  £2.17
MATCHING SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  34
  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
  MICHAEL COLLINS
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.17 69
MATCHING SHARES £NIL 34
d) Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  69
  £2.17
MATCHING SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  34
  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name
  SUE MACDONALD
 
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.17 69
MATCHING SHARES £NIL 34
d) Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  69
  £2.17
MATCHING SHARES
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price
  34
  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction
2021-09-16
f) Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

© PRNewswire 2021
