WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.447 61 MATCHING SHARES £NIL 30 d) Aggregated information PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

61

£2.447 MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

30

£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2022-02-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name DAVID KEMP

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) PARTNERSHIP SHARES £2.447 61 MATCHING SHARES £NIL 30 d) Aggregated information PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

61

£2.447 MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

30

£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2022-02-17 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them