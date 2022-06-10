Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDGJY   US9784011077

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WDGJY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:17 2022-06-09 pm EDT
6.450 USD   -4.30%
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/10/2022 | 10:30am EDT
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   ROBIN WATSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   CHIEF EXECUTIVE
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 263,611
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 197,709
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –    4,290

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 70,192
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   70,192 - adjusted awarded

  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   DAVID KEMP
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 146,084
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 109,563
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                     –   2,377

100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024.  DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 38,898
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   38,898 - adjusted awarded

  £NIL
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   STEPHANIE COX
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 125,051
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           –   93,789
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –     2,035

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL   33,297 adjusted award
£2.29    7,914  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price		     33,297  adjusted awarded
        7,914  shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   MICHAEL COLLINS
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 46,131
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 34,599
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –      750

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL   12,282  adjusted award
£2.29     4,850  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price		   12,282   adjusted awarded
        4,850 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   LESLEY BIRSE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 26,361
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 19,771
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –      429

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 7,019 adjusted award
£2.29 2,771 shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price		   7,019 adjusted awarded
    2,771 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name   JOSEPH SCZURKO
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status   EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT &  INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 68,993
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 51,745
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –  1,122

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL  18,370 adjusted award
£2.29    4,367 shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price		   18,370  adjusted awarded
      4,367  shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HSSES
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 73,305
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 54,979
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –   1,192

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL   19,518  adjusted award
£2.29     4,640  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   19,518 adjusted awarded

      4,640 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name MARTIN MCINTYRE
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED     – 49,971
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED                                           – 37,479
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED                    –      813

80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY.  THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS. 

DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL  13,305 adjusted award
£2.29   5,253 shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume
-           Price		   13,305 adjusted awarded
        5,253 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction 2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2022
