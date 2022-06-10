|
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 263,611
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 197,709
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 4,290
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|70,192
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 70,192 - adjusted awarded
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 146,084
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 109,563
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 2,377
100% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS AND SHALL VEST ON 10 MARCH 2024. DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|38,898
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 38,898 - adjusted awarded
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| STEPHANIE COX
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 125,051
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 93,789
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 2,035
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 33,297 adjusted award
|£2.29
| 7,914 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 33,297 adjusted awarded
7,914 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 46,131
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 34,599
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 750
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 12,282 adjusted award
|£2.29
| 4,850 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 12,282 adjusted awarded
4,850 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| LESLEY BIRSE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 26,361
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 19,771
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 429
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
|7,019 adjusted award
|£2.29
|2,771 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 7,019 adjusted awarded
2,771 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
| JOSEPH SCZURKO
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
| EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - ENVIRONMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE CONSULTING
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 68,993
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 51,745
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 1,122
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 18,370 adjusted award
|£2.29
| 4,367 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 18,370 adjusted awarded
4,367 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HSSES
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 73,305
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 54,979
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 1,192
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 19,518 adjusted award
|£2.29
| 4,640 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 19,518 adjusted awarded
4,640 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MARTIN MCINTYRE
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR PERFORMANCE AND ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS UNDER THE JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC LONG-TERM PLAN (“LTP”) IN RESPECT OF THE 2019-2021 PERFORMANCE PERIOD.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED – 49,971
SHARES OPTIONS LAPSED – 37,479
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED – 813
80% OF THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND THE SHARES EXERCISED AND RETAINED NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY. THE REMAINING 20% OF THE ADJUSTED AWARD IS DEFERRED FOR TWO YEARS.
DIVIDENDS WILL CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON THE 20% DEFERRED AWARD
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£NIL
| 13,305 adjusted award
|£2.29
| 5,253 shares sold
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 13,305 adjusted awarded
5,253 shares sold at £2.29
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2022-06-09
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
© PRNewswire 2022
|
