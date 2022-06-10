Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDGJY   US9784011077

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WDGJY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:17 2022-06-09 pm EDT
6.450 USD   -4.30%
10:32aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:30aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/10/2022 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name  ROBIN WATSON
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CHIEF EXECUTIVE
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2020 – 2021 PURCHASE PERIOD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 16,222 shares awarded
£2.29   8,005  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   16,222 shares awarded

      8,005 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction
2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name  DAVID KEMP
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2020 – 2021 PURCHASE PERIOD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 10,274 shares awarded
£2.29   5,070  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-           Aggregated volume

-           Price		   10,274 shares awarded

      5,070 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction
2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name NINA SCHOFIELD
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY,  ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY
 
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


  GB00B5N0P849
b) Nature of the transaction AWARD OF NIL-COST MATCHING SHARES NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN 2020 – 2021 PURCHASE PERIOD
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£NIL 2,044 shares awarded
£2.29   607  shares sold
d) Aggregated information
-               Aggregated volume
-               Price		   2,044 shares awarded
    607 shares sold at £2.29
e) Date of the transaction
2022-06-09
f) Place of the transaction AWARD - OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
SALE      - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

© PRNewswire 2022
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
10:32aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:30aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Good news from China lift Wall Street
06/06ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Express, CrowdStrike, DoorDash, Etsy, Roblox...
06/06Barclays Upgrades John Wood to Overweight from Equalweight, Raises PT
MT
06/06WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06/03PUMP / DUMP #33 : The week's gainers and losers
06/02WSP Continues to Expand the Leadership of its Earth and Environment Franchise by Acquir..
AQ
06/02JOHN WOOD : 01 Jun- Sale of Built Environment business – Read the transcript
PU
06/02JOHN WOOD : 01 Jun- Sale of Built Environment business – Read the press release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations