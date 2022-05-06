Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDGJY   US9784011077

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WDGJY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/02 03:03:37 pm EDT
5.739 USD   +4.35%
09:56aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
04/29WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

05/06/2022 | 09:56am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

FMR LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Boston

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States of America

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.109000 0.000000 5.109000 35346980
Position of previous notification (if applicable) <5% <5%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849 0 35346980 0.000000 5.109000
Sub Total 8.A 35346980 5.109000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.448000 0.448000%
FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.448000 0.448000%
FMR LLC FIAM LLC 0.448000 0.448000%
FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.345000 0.345000%
FMR LLC FIAM Holdings LLC 0.345000 0.345000%
FMR LLC Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company 0.345000 0.345000%
FMR LLC FMR LLC 3.690000 3.690000%
FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 3.690000 3.690000%
FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.078000 0.078000%
FMR LLC Fidelity Management Trust Company 0.078000 0.078000%
FMR LLC FMR LLC 0.548000 0.548000%
FMR LLC Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 0.548000 0.548000%
FMR LLC FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 0.548000 0.548000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

Dublin, Ireland


© PRNewswire 2022
