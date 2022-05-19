Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WDGJY   US9784011077

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WDGJY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/18 01:46:19 pm EDT
6.085 USD   -0.07%
09:59aWOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR
05/18WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM 2022 & Publication of Annual Report 2021
PR
05/17WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

05/19/2022 | 09:59am EDT
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP P.L.C.

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

APG Asset Management N.V.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Amsterdam

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Netherlands

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.968800 0.000000 3.968800 27457752
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.234680 0.000000 4.234680

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849 27457752 0 3.968800 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 27457752 3.968800%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

Helmond


© PRNewswire 2022
