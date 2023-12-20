BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 20 December 2023
Name of applicant:
John Wood Group PLC
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Name of scheme:
The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:
From:
30 June 2023
To:
20 December 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
14,379,897 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0 shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0 shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
14,379,897 shares
Name of contact:
Iain Jones
Telephone number of contact:
01224 851000