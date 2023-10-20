JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Natureofthetransaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£1.47
102
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
51
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
102
£1.47
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51
£NIL
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2023-10-19
f)
Place ofthetransaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MICHAEL COLLINS
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY & ASSURANCE
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Natureofthetransaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£1.47
102
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
51
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
102
£1.47
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51
£NIL
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2023-10-19
f)
Place ofthetransaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
MARTIN MCINTYRE
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
GENERAL COUNSEL & COMPANY SECRETARY
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Natureofthetransaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£1.47
101
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
50
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
101
£1.47
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
50
£NIL
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2023-10-19
f)
Place ofthetransaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Natureofthetransaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£1.47
102
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
51
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
102
£1.47
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
51
£NIL
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2023-10-19
f)
Place ofthetransaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE