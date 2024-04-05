JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

  KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

  INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

  JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

  549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.328

150,000

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

- Price

  150,000

  £1.328

e)

Dateofthetransaction

 

 2024-04-04

f)

Place of the transaction

 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

 