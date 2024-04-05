JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
KENNETH GILMARTIN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
150,000
£1.328
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2024-04-04
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE