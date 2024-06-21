JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

  KENNETH GILMARTIN

 

 

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

  CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

 

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

  INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Natureofthetransaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.99

3,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

  3,347

 

 £1.99

 

e)

Dateofthetransaction

 

2024-06-20

f)

Place ofthetransaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

 

 

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

  STEPHEN NICOL

 

 

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

  EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Natureofthetransaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.99

139

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 139

 

 £1.99

 

e)

Dateofthetransaction

 

2024-06-20

f)

Place ofthetransaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

 

 

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

  JENNIFER RICHMOND

 

 

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

  CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Natureofthetransaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.99

2,611

 

 

 

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

  2,611

 

 £1.99

 

e)

Dateofthetransaction

 

2024-06-20

f)

Place ofthetransaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

 