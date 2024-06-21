JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

 

  STEPHEN NICOL 

 

 

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

  EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

 

 

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

Identification code

  ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

 

 

  GB00B5N0P849

b)

Natureofthetransaction

ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

£2.01

74

MATCHING SHARES

£NIL

37

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

PARTNERSHIP SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

   74

  £2.01

MATCHING SHARES

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

  37

  £NIL

e)

Dateofthetransaction

 

2024-06-20

f)

Place ofthetransaction

 

OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

 