JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
STEPHEN NICOL
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Natureofthetransaction
ACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
£2.01
74
MATCHING SHARES
£NIL
37
d)
Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
74
£2.01
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37
£NIL
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2024-06-20
f)
Place ofthetransaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE