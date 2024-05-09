John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld) Votes Withheld* % of Issued Share Capital Voted ** 1 Annual report and financial statements 2023 527,702,651 99.99% 50,551 0.01% 527,753,202 967,590 76.28% 2 Remuneration report 504,400,042 95.41% 24,287,843 4.59% 528,687,885 32,906 76.42% 3 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 518,339,689 98.04% 10,357,215 1.96% 528,696,904 23,887 76.42% 4 Re-elect Ken Gilmartin 528,566,847 99.98% 131,556 0.02% 528,698,403 22,388 76.42% 5 Re-elect Nigel Mills 520,872,720 98.78% 6,457,415 1.22% 527,330,135 1,390,656 76.22% 6 Re-elect Adrian Marsh 520,880,442 98.78% 6,446,207 1.22% 527,326,649 1,394,142 76.22% 7 Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen 520,853,389 98.77% 6,468,575 1.23% 527,321,964 1,398,827 76.22% 8 Re-elect Susan Steele 520,857,363 98.77% 6,475,908 1.23% 527,333,271 1,387,520 76.22% 9 Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer 506,775,896 96.10% 20,549,408 3.90% 527,325,304 1,395,487 76.22% 10 Elect David Lockwood 527,244,893 99.98% 84,979 0.02% 527,329,872 1,390,919 76.22% 11 Elect Arvind Balan 522,329,260 99.05% 5,004,265 0.95% 527,333,525 1,387,266 76.22% 12 Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors 527,418,671 99.76% 1,281,871 0.24% 528,700,542 20,250 76.42% 13 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 528,627,351 99.99% 63,438 0.01% 528,690,789 30,003 76.42% 14 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure 507,021,852 95.90% 21,686,350 4.10% 528,708,202 12,589 76.42% 15 Authority to allot shares 515,490,514 97.50% 13,210,662 2.50% 528,701,176 19,615 76.42% 16 Disapply pre-emption rights 509,325,937 96.58% 18,014,008 3.42% 527,339,945 1,380,846 76.22% 17 Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment 509,641,321 96.64% 17,703,403 3.36% 527,344,724 1,376,067 76.22% 18 Authority to purchase own shares 525,706,115 99.70% 1,582,915 0.30% 527,289,030 1,431,762 76.22% 19 Notice of general meetings 517,957,826 98.22% 9,395,918 1.78% 527,353,744 1,367,048 76.22%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

** Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary