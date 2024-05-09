John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI:  549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date:  691,839,369 Number of votes per share:  1 vote per share.

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 9 May 2024, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Resolutions

 

Votes For (Including Discretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes (excluding Votes Withheld)

Votes Withheld*

% of Issued Share Capital Voted **

1

Annual report and financial statements 2023

527,702,651

99.99%

50,551

0.01%

527,753,202

967,590

76.28%

2

Remuneration report

504,400,042

95.41%

24,287,843

4.59%

528,687,885

32,906

76.42%

3

Re-elect Roy A Franklin

518,339,689

98.04%

10,357,215

1.96%

528,696,904

23,887

76.42%

4

Re-elect Ken Gilmartin

528,566,847

99.98%

131,556

0.02%

528,698,403

22,388

76.42%

5

Re-elect Nigel Mills

520,872,720

98.78%

6,457,415

1.22%

527,330,135

1,390,656

76.22%

6

Re-elect Adrian Marsh

520,880,442

98.78%

6,446,207

1.22%

527,326,649

1,394,142

76.22%

7

Re-elect Birgitte Brinch Madsen

520,853,389

98.77%

6,468,575

1.23%

527,321,964

1,398,827

76.22%

8

Re-elect Susan Steele

520,857,363

98.77%

6,475,908

1.23%

527,333,271

1,387,520

76.22%

9

Re-elect Brenda Reichelderfer

506,775,896

96.10%

20,549,408

3.90%

527,325,304

1,395,487

76.22%

10

Elect David Lockwood

527,244,893

99.98%

84,979

0.02%

527,329,872

1,390,919

76.22%

11

Elect Arvind Balan

522,329,260

99.05%

5,004,265

0.95%

527,333,525

1,387,266

76.22%

12

Re-appointment of KPMG LLC as auditors

527,418,671

99.76%

1,281,871

0.24%

528,700,542

20,250

76.42%

13

Authorisation of auditors' remuneration

528,627,351

99.99%

63,438

0.01%

528,690,789

30,003

76.42%

14

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure

507,021,852

95.90%

21,686,350

4.10%

528,708,202

12,589

76.42%

15

Authority to allot shares

515,490,514

97.50%

13,210,662

2.50%

528,701,176

19,615

76.42%

16

Disapply pre-emption rights

509,325,937

96.58%

18,014,008

3.42%

527,339,945

1,380,846

76.22%

17

Disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions and other capital investment

509,641,321

96.64%

17,703,403

3.36%

527,344,724

1,376,067

76.22%

18

Authority to purchase own shares

525,706,115

99.70%

1,582,915

0.30%

527,289,030

1,431,762

76.22%

19

Notice of general meetings

517,957,826

98.22%

9,395,918

1.78%

527,353,744

1,367,048

76.22%

 

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

 

**  Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation.

 

These votes are also available on the Company's website at: www.woodplc.com/investors/annual-general-meeting

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

 

Notification authorised by:

 

 

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary

 

 