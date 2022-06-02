John Wood : 01 Jun- Sale of Built Environment business – Read the transcript

Sale of Built Environment Consulting Wednesday, 1st June 2022

place to lead this when the sale is complete. For now, we continue to work together as Wood focusing on delivering value for our clients, our people, and of course, our shareholders.

With that and the RNS, I'll now let David and myself will take any questions you may have. Operator, we can maybe open the line to receive questions, please.

Q&A

James Thompson (JP Morgan): Good morning gents, and congratulations on the sale. Obviously, your confidence at the results has come through there, so kind of good to see. I just wondered if you could maybe just give us a little bit more colour on the regulatory process from here? I mean, obviously you're talking about a second half completion, which suggest that you obviously think that this can - this will go through quite reasonably quickly. But just if you could remind us on the process what approvals you need from regulators because the combined WSP and Wood Group Built Environment is going to be a leading top tier player in the environmental consultancy business.

David Kemp: Yeah, let me pick that one up, James. And good morning to you. It's your typical antitrust and FDA conditions. And so the antitrust is - it's principally US and Canada, where the major part of the business but also includes Saudi. I guess, our assessment is we're very confident that those approvals will be given in due course, as is our counterparty WSP.

James Thompson: Okay, thanks. And then just in terms of use of proceeds. I mean, I know that you're obviously going to go to net cash to begin with. I think that obviously…is a good place. You obviously talked about some of the kind of liabilities that you'd look to address over the coming weeks and months. Can you just remind us of that the priority issues - the priorities there, or maybe the order that you might look to address those?

David Kemp: Yeah. I think when we did our results in April, we set out that, clearly, the first use of the proceeds is around strengthening our balance sheet and reducing our net debt. And then after that, we have a variety of options, of which, we've been consulting with shareholders and we'll consider that. We'll continue that consultation.

So one of them is, as you identified, reducing liabilities, such as we have an asbestos liability. And alongside this process, we've also been running a sales process for that asbestos liability that we also have options around looking at our regulatory payments, with still USD 80 million of payments to make, USD 40 million in 2023 and USD 40 million in 2024.

And so these are the liabilities that we're looking at. Well, in paying these all fairly, we would significantly improve our future sustainable free cash flow. And that's been - that's attractive to us and is also been attractive to - generally to our investors. There's also other options around the cash flow that we've identified. Clearly, there's organic and inorganic investment, the accelerator strategy, and then the shareholder returns.

And in our mind that's closely linked to improving that future free cash flow. We want to be in a position where the free cash flow that we generate year in, year out supports investment and supports a return of our ordinary dividend.

James Thompson: Super. Thanks. All right. Thank you very much.