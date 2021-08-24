John Wood : 24 Aug - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Download the presentation
HY 2021 results:
Strong margin delivery and growth momentum
Robin Watson - Chief Executive
David Kemp - Chief Financial Officer
Margin improvement, growth momentum
Margin improvement across all business units & order book up 18%
Results
Significant margin improvement:
EBITDA margin of 8.3%
Up 80 bps vs. H1 20
Margin growth in all three business units
Market environment
Strong order book growth:
$7.7bn order book - up 18% vs.
Dec '20
Growth in Consulting & Operations, improving momentum in Projects
$3bn revenue already secured for H2 2021
Strategic process
Accelerating strategy at pace:
Optimised organisational design unlocking growth
Future Fit delivered $20m EBITDA benefit in H1 21
Investing in digital & leading on net-zero solutions
Driving returns from a more sustainable, net-zero future
2016-2020:
Strategic repositioning
Strategy to position across mega-trends
Leading positions across energy & the built environment
Established a high-value, global Consulting business
Clear purpose underpinning strategic direction
Well-positionedto support IOC to IEC
Today:
Future:
Accelerating strategy delivery
Unlocking sustainable growth
• Business transformation (Future Fit) - a
• Growth across energy transition and in
simpler, more efficient, agile organisation
sustainable infrastructure revenue
• Market leading position in attractive
• Continuous focus on improved, high
growth markets: Hydrogen & CCUS
margin delivery
• Leading ESG / Sustainability platform
• Competitive advantage through
• Strong EBITDA margins and primed for
digitalised solutions, products & delivery
growth
• Growing order book with more from
sustainability themes, future skills and
aligned commercial models
Financial performance - H1 2021
David Kemp, Chief Financial Officer
Improving momentum & margin growth
Revenue
EBITDA
EBITDA Margin
Operating profit
AEPS
(pre exceptional)
$3.2bn
$262
m
8.3%
$86
m
8.9c
22.9%
14.1%
0.8%
14.9%
14.4%
Improving momentum in Q2 activity:
Growth in Consulting & Operations vs. Q2 2020
H1 revenue benefitting from broad end market exposure:
Strength in built environment, relatively robust renewables activity, improving conditions in conventional energy in Operations
Lower activity in process & chemicals; major projects completing
Strong margin improvement, up 80 bps :
Increased margins across all business units; significantly improved Projects margin up 220 bps
Successful delivery of Future Fit efficiencies; c$20m in H1
Business mix weighted to higher margin Consulting activities
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Sales 2021
6 900 M
-
-
Net income 2021
41,2 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
1 288 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
73,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 159 M
2 158 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,50x
EV / Sales 2022
0,46x
Nbr of Employees
39 300
Free-Float
99,1%
