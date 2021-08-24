Log in
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
John Wood : 24 Aug - Half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 - Download the presentation

08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
HY 2021 results: Strong margin delivery and growth momentum

Robin Watson - Chief Executive

David Kemp - Chief Financial Officer

August 24th, 2021

Margin improvement, growth momentum

Margin improvement across all business units & order book up 18%

Results

Significant margin improvement:

  • EBITDA margin of 8.3%
  • Up 80 bps vs. H1 20
  • Margin growth in all three business units

Market environment

Strong order book growth:

  • $7.7bn order book - up 18% vs.
    Dec '20
  • Growth in Consulting & Operations, improving momentum in Projects
  • $3bn revenue already secured for H2 2021

Strategic process

Accelerating strategy at pace:

  • Optimised organisational design unlocking growth
  • Future Fit delivered $20m EBITDA benefit in H1 21
  • Investing in digital & leading on net-zerosolutions

2

Driving returns from a more sustainable, net-zero future

2016-2020:

Strategic repositioning

  • Strategy to position across mega-trends
  • Leading positions across energy & the built environment
  • Established a high-value, global Consulting business
  • Clear purpose underpinning strategic direction
  • Well-positionedto support IOC to IEC

Today:

Future:

Accelerating strategy delivery

Unlocking sustainable growth

Business transformation (Future Fit) - a

Growth across energy transition and in

simpler, more efficient, agile organisation

sustainable infrastructure revenue

Market leading position in attractive

Continuous focus on improved, high

growth markets: Hydrogen & CCUS

margin delivery

Leading ESG / Sustainability platform

Competitive advantage through

Strong EBITDA margins and primed for

digitalised solutions, products & delivery

growth

Growing order book with more from

sustainability themes, future skills and

aligned commercial models

3

Financial performance - H1 2021

David Kemp, Chief Financial Officer

4

Improving momentum & margin growth

Revenue

EBITDA

EBITDA Margin

Operating profit

AEPS

(pre exceptional)

$3.2bn

$262m

8.3%

$86m

8.9c

22.9%

14.1%

0.8%

14.9%

14.4%

  • Improving momentum in Q2 activity:
    • Growth in Consulting & Operations vs. Q2 2020
  • H1 revenue benefitting from broad end market exposure:
    • Strength in built environment, relatively robust renewables activity, improving conditions in conventional energy in Operations
    • Lower activity in process & chemicals; major projects completing
  • Strong margin improvement, up 80 bps:
    • Increased margins across all business units; significantly improved Projects margin up 220 bps
    • Successful delivery of Future Fit efficiencies; c$20m in H1
    • Business mix weighted to higher margin Consulting activities

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
