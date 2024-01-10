By Christian Moess Laursen

John Wood Group said it has received a major contract from BP to improve a processing facility at the oil major's latest subsea project in the U.K. North Sea.

The London-listed consulting and engineering company said Wednesday that it will deliver engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning services at BP's Eastern Trough Area Project production hub in the central North Sea.

Repurposing of existing equipment on the project will be a key focus under the two-year contract, it said.

No financial details were disclosed.

At 0915 GMT, shares in John Wood Group were up 0.1% at 155.00 pence.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 0433ET