Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. John Wood Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WG.   GB00B5N0P849

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

(WG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
159.00 GBX   +5.65%
03:32pJohn Wood : Settlement of Enterprise litigation case
PU
11/10CORRECT (Nov 09): EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend
AN
11/09EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Gelion gets new CEO; Spectral names COO
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

John Wood : Settlement of Enterprise litigation case

11/11/2022 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This announcement contains inside information

John Wood Group PLC ('Wood' or 'the Group') announced with its half year results on 23 August 2022 that the trial for the legacy lawsuit with Enterprise Products Operating LLC ("Enterprise") had concluded, with a decision expected by the year end. Wood today announces that it has reached a settlement agreement with Enterprise.

Settlement agreement

The parties have agreed to settle the case for an amount of $115 million. This will be paid in one instalment within the next 7 days.

Implications for net debt

We expect to be around the middle of our target range of 0.5x to 1.5x net debt (excluding leases) to EBITDA at 31 December 2022. This includes the payment of this settlement and the planned decision to use part of the proceeds of the Built Environment sale to normalise our working capital.

Background

In 2016, Enterprise filed a lawsuit against Amec Foster Wheeler plc, a company Wood acquired in 2017, and one of its subsidiaries. It related to alleged cost increases and delays on a cost reimbursable plus fixed fee contract secured in 2013 to engineer, procure and construct a propane dehydrogenation unit in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

Capital Markets Day

As previously announced, Wood will hold a Capital Markets Day on 29 November 2022 to outline our updated strategy in detail following the completion of the sale of the Built Environment consulting business in September 2022.

For further information:

Simon McGough, President, Investor Relations +44 (0)7850 978 741

Kevin Smith, Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Wood is Martin McIntyre, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
03:32pJohn Wood : Settlement of Enterprise litigation case
PU
11/10CORRECT (Nov 09): EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend
AN
11/09EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Gelion gets new CEO; Spectral names COO
AN
11/09EARNINGS SUMMARY: Tracsis declares dividend; Esken trims guidance
AN
11/09Battery Technology Company Gelion Appoints New CEO
MT
11/07IN BRIEF: Harland & Wolff Group Islandmagee court hearing delayed
AN
10/27CORRECT: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/26TRADING UPDATES: Nanoco files suit; Harland & Wolff activates facility
AN
10/21LONDON BROKER RATINGS: HSBC cuts Asos; Berenberg likes Synthomer
AN
10/17Horizonte Minerals Hires John Wood Group for Vermelho Project Feasibility Study
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 542 M - -
Net income 2022 135 M - -
Net Debt 2022 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 256 M 1 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 33 100
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
John Wood Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Average target price 2,79 $
Spread / Average Target 58,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken Gilmartin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Miller Kemp Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roy Alexander Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Shanaghey Executive President-Operations
Nigel Gordon Mills Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC-21.25%1 189
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED77.30%75 295
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.95%34 333
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.65%30 625
NOV INC.68.93%8 991
TECHNIPFMC PLC96.45%5 192