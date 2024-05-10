Wood Q1 Trading Update Thursday, 9th May 2024

Richard Dawson (Berenberg): Hi. Good morning, guys, and thank you for taking my questions. Just a follow-up to the previous question on working capital. I just wanted to understand what actions are being undertaken to improve that working capital management. And given results are expected to be H2 weighted, how much influence can you actually have on accelerating those cash collections if the work is done towards the end of the year?

And then secondly, I appreciate there's only so much you can say regarding the Sidara bid, but has the approach and the second approach in second year, has that changed any of management's priorities at all, for example, potentially bringing forward shareholder distributions or any change to the strategy? Thank you.

Ken Gilmartin: Yeah, maybe I'll start with the second question, and maybe then I'll hand over to Arvind, who can talk a little bit about working capital and some of the measures that that we're taking, we're initiating. Look, obviously, the news from yesterday, I really can only repeat what we said yesterday. So just for all of you, we did receive that unsolicited. And it was a preliminary and conditional proposal from Sidara and a possible cash offer of 205p. The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisors, and we concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and our future prospects. So accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously yesterday.

I think from a company standpoint, we're still in the second year of a three-year strategic turnaround. We have generated significant momentum in the business, and we're continuing to be very robust in driving what has been really strong performance and growing the business, growing the margin profile, continuing to be very selective in the areas that we work. And by doing that, demonstrating consistent, superior value to our clients. Build momentum, we're going to continue to do that, and that's going to be the focus for all of us as we go through this period. Continue to grow the business and return to significant free cash flow in 2025.

With that, maybe I'll hand over to Arvind.

Arvind Balan: Thanks, Ken. And thanks, Richard, for that question. So, in most of the transformations that I've seen and in - like ours, we are at that point where the focus has been on higher quality margin, and now there has to be a pivot into putting focus more on cash. That is essentially where most of our energy is going. So we've got a whole series of actions right from simple ones around changing the way we design our internal management information, the cadence at which we look at cash, into, if you like, tighter ones, which really drive behaviour and drive incentive within the organisation. But the focus is there. I've got an eight-point plan, which we're already executing at the moment.

Fundamentally, our working capital is very lumpy. A big chunk of our payables goes out quite early in the year, and a big chunk of our receivables comes in the back end of the year. And essentially, that means our predictability around working capital is low. And so the levers we have to actually pull become very weak as we get to the end of the year. So we're looking at the shape of the working capital curve. We're looking at the steps that we take and definitely putting a lot of focus on it. But your question is, 'Can you pull it off this year?' That's a difficult one to answer. There are lots of variables in that space. Of course, our intention is to do as