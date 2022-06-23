John Wood : Voting Results AGM 2022

Declaration of votes at Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369 Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

% of Total Votes Issued Votes For (excluding Share (Including Votes Votes Votes Capital Discretionary) % Against % Withheld) Withheld* Voted ** 1 Report & accounts 542,330,031 99.99% 58,857 0.01% 542,388,888 897,926 78.40% 2 Remuneration report 468,842,224 86.32% 74,271,350 13.68% 543,113,574 173,240 78.50% 3 Re-elect Roy A Franklin 482,131,363 88.78% 60,923,085 11.22% 543,054,448 232,366 78.49% 4 Re-elect Birgitte Brinch 532,148,265 98.00% 10,881,568 2.00% 543,029,833 256,981 78.49% Madsen 5 Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson 530,118,310 97.62% 12,918,437 2.38% 543,036,747 250,067 78.49% 6 Re-elect Adrian Marsh 532,159,921 98.00% 10,869,747 2.00% 543,029,668 257,146 78.49% 7 Re-elect Nigel Mills 530,113,826 97.62% 12,924,892 2.38% 543,038,718 248,096 78.49% 8 Re-elect Brenda 531,638,655 97.91% 11,372,155 2.09% 543,010,810 276,004 78.49% Reichelderfer 9 Re-elect Susan Steele 532,148,388 98.00% 10,885,584 2.00% 543,033,972 252,842 78.49% 10 Re-elect Robin Watson 509,037,006 93.74% 33,970,733 6.26% 543,007,739 279,075 78.49% 11 Re-elect David Kemp 506,987,258 93.37% 36,022,651 6.63% 543,009,909 276,905 78.49% 12 Re-appointment of KPMG 541,401,162 99.68% 1,721,310 0.32% 543,122,472 164,342 78.50% LLC as auditors 13 Authorisation of auditors' 542,816,714 99.95% 247,167 0.05% 543,063,881 222,933 78.50% remuneration To authorise the Company 14 and its subsidiaries to make 526,901,553 97.03% 16,154,112 2.97% 543,055,665 231,149 78.49% political donations and incur political expenditure 15 Authority to allot shares 499,209,259 91.93% 43,834,909 8.07% 543,044,168 242,646 78.49% 16 Disapplication of pre- 539,195,420 99.32% 3,716,583 0.68% 542,912,003 374,811 78.47% emption rights Disapply pre-emption rights 17 for acquisitions and other 535,598,123 98.65% 7,345,193 1.35% 542,943,316 343,498 78.48% capital investment 18 Authority to purchase own 541,232,302 99.66% 1,820,569 0.34% 543,052,871 233,943 78.49% shares 19 Notice of general meetings 495,069,579 91.14% 48,121,693 8.86% 543,191,272 95,542 78.51%