JOHN WOOD : Voting Results AGM 2022
PU
John Wood Group PLC - Appointment of new CEO
AQ
Wood Group Hires New CEO
MT
John Wood : Voting Results AGM 2022

06/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Declaration of votes at Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting

Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

% of

Total Votes

Issued

Votes For

(excluding

Share

(Including

Votes

Votes

Votes

Capital

Discretionary)

%

Against

%

Withheld)

Withheld*

Voted **

1

Report & accounts

542,330,031

99.99%

58,857

0.01%

542,388,888

897,926

78.40%

2

Remuneration report

468,842,224

86.32%

74,271,350

13.68%

543,113,574

173,240

78.50%

3

Re-elect Roy A Franklin

482,131,363

88.78%

60,923,085

11.22%

543,054,448

232,366

78.49%

4

Re-elect Birgitte Brinch

532,148,265

98.00%

10,881,568

2.00%

543,029,833

256,981

78.49%

Madsen

5

Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson

530,118,310

97.62%

12,918,437

2.38%

543,036,747

250,067

78.49%

6

Re-elect Adrian Marsh

532,159,921

98.00%

10,869,747

2.00%

543,029,668

257,146

78.49%

7

Re-elect Nigel Mills

530,113,826

97.62%

12,924,892

2.38%

543,038,718

248,096

78.49%

8

Re-elect Brenda

531,638,655

97.91%

11,372,155

2.09%

543,010,810

276,004

78.49%

Reichelderfer

9

Re-elect Susan Steele

532,148,388

98.00%

10,885,584

2.00%

543,033,972

252,842

78.49%

10

Re-elect Robin Watson

509,037,006

93.74%

33,970,733

6.26%

543,007,739

279,075

78.49%

11

Re-elect David Kemp

506,987,258

93.37%

36,022,651

6.63%

543,009,909

276,905

78.49%

12

Re-appointment of KPMG

541,401,162

99.68%

1,721,310

0.32%

543,122,472

164,342

78.50%

LLC as auditors

13

Authorisation of auditors'

542,816,714

99.95%

247,167

0.05%

543,063,881

222,933

78.50%

remuneration

To authorise the Company

14

and its subsidiaries to make

526,901,553

97.03%

16,154,112

2.97%

543,055,665

231,149

78.49%

political donations and incur

political expenditure

15

Authority to allot shares

499,209,259

91.93%

43,834,909

8.07%

543,044,168

242,646

78.49%

16

Disapplication of pre-

539,195,420

99.32%

3,716,583

0.68%

542,912,003

374,811

78.47%

emption rights

Disapply pre-emption rights

17

for acquisitions and other

535,598,123

98.65%

7,345,193

1.35%

542,943,316

343,498

78.48%

capital investment

18

Authority to purchase own

541,232,302

99.66%

1,820,569

0.34%

543,052,871

233,943

78.49%

shares

19

Notice of general meetings

495,069,579

91.14%

48,121,693

8.86%

543,191,272

95,542

78.51%

  • A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
  • Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, those resolutions passed at today's AGM which are required to be made available for inspection will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Disclaimer

John Wood Group plc published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
