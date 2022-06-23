John Wood : Voting Results AGM 2022

Declaration of votes at Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 22 June 2022, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting
Issued share capital at meeting date: 691,839,369
Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
Resolutions 16 to 19 were considered and passed as Special Resolutions.
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
% of
Total Votes
Issued
Votes For
(excluding
Share
(Including
Votes
Votes
Votes
Capital
Discretionary)
%
Against
%
Withheld)
Withheld*
Voted **
1
Report & accounts
542,330,031
99.99%
58,857
0.01%
542,388,888
897,926
78.40%
2
Remuneration report
468,842,224
86.32%
74,271,350
13.68%
543,113,574
173,240
78.50%
3
Re-elect Roy A Franklin
482,131,363
88.78%
60,923,085
11.22%
543,054,448
232,366
78.49%
4
Re-elect Birgitte Brinch
532,148,265
98.00%
10,881,568
2.00%
543,029,833
256,981
78.49%
Madsen
5
Re-elect Jacqui Ferguson
530,118,310
97.62%
12,918,437
2.38%
543,036,747
250,067
78.49%
6
Re-elect Adrian Marsh
532,159,921
98.00%
10,869,747
2.00%
543,029,668
257,146
78.49%
7
Re-elect Nigel Mills
530,113,826
97.62%
12,924,892
2.38%
543,038,718
248,096
78.49%
8
Re-elect Brenda
531,638,655
97.91%
11,372,155
2.09%
543,010,810
276,004
78.49%
Reichelderfer
9
Re-elect Susan Steele
532,148,388
98.00%
10,885,584
2.00%
543,033,972
252,842
78.49%
10
Re-elect Robin Watson
509,037,006
93.74%
33,970,733
6.26%
543,007,739
279,075
78.49%
11
Re-elect David Kemp
506,987,258
93.37%
36,022,651
6.63%
543,009,909
276,905
78.49%
12
Re-appointment of KPMG
541,401,162
99.68%
1,721,310
0.32%
543,122,472
164,342
78.50%
LLC as auditors
13
Authorisation of auditors'
542,816,714
99.95%
247,167
0.05%
543,063,881
222,933
78.50%
remuneration
To authorise the Company
14
and its subsidiaries to make
526,901,553
97.03%
16,154,112
2.97%
543,055,665
231,149
78.49%
political donations and incur
political expenditure
15
Authority to allot shares
499,209,259
91.93%
43,834,909
8.07%
543,044,168
242,646
78.49%
16
Disapplication of pre-
539,195,420
99.32%
3,716,583
0.68%
542,912,003
374,811
78.47%
emption rights
Disapply pre-emption rights
17
for acquisitions and other
535,598,123
98.65%
7,345,193
1.35%
542,943,316
343,498
78.48%
capital investment
18
Authority to purchase own
541,232,302
99.66%
1,820,569
0.34%
543,052,871
233,943
78.49%
shares
19
Notice of general meetings
495,069,579
91.14%
48,121,693
8.86%
543,191,272
95,542
78.51%
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
Votes withheld are excluded from the percentage of issued share capital voted calculation