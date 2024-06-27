Giyani Metals Corp. (Giyani) has selected Woodto lead a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its flagship high-purity manganese project, K.Hill, located in Botswana.

Under this scope, Woodwill analyse technical and cost data from the project's demonstration plant (Demo Plant) and previous feasibility studies to produce the DFS. Giyani's unique processing facility removes the need for power-intensive calcining or electrorefining, which is anticipated to lower costs and operation-related carbon emissions.

Jim Shaughnessy, WoodPresident of Minerals & Metals, said: "We are delighted to be trusted by Giyani to deliver this DFS based on our world-class hydrometallurgical engineering expertise, track record of high-quality study and project delivery and in-country execution experience.

"Woodis well positioned to produce a high quality DFS for Giyani and its investors, crucially helping de-risk project financing, support future project phases and ensure investor confidence at this critical stage of the project."

Danny Keating, President and CEO of Giyani, commented: "After an extensive shortlisting process, we are delighted to have partnered with a group with world class hydrometallurgical engineering expertise.

"Whilst completing a high-quality DFS is an important consideration, it is also important to Giyani's Board and Management that Woodshare our mission to reduce carbon emissions within their engineering solutions, and that they have the ability to seamlessly transition from the DFS into commercial plant construction once we have secured project financing."

K.Hill is expected to become one of the world's largest battery-grade manganese projects and will play a central role in establishing secure supply of this critical mineral, used for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Hear more from Danny Keating on why Woodwas selected to deliver this DFS, why we're the right partner for large-scale hydrometallurgical projects, and what's next for the K.Hill project.