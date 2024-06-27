Giyani Metals Corp. (Giyani) has selected Woodto lead a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its flagship high-purity manganese project, K.Hill, located in Botswana.
Under this scope, Woodwill analyse technical and cost data from the project's demonstration plant (Demo Plant) and previous feasibility studies to produce the DFS. Giyani's unique processing facility removes the need for power-intensive calcining or electrorefining, which is anticipated to lower costs and operation-related carbon emissions.
Jim Shaughnessy, WoodPresident of Minerals & Metals, said: "We are delighted to be trusted by Giyani to deliver this DFS based on our world-class hydrometallurgical engineering expertise, track record of high-quality study and project delivery and in-country execution experience.
"Woodis well positioned to produce a high quality DFS for Giyani and its investors, crucially helping de-risk project financing, support future project phases and ensure investor confidence at this critical stage of the project."
Danny Keating, President and CEO of Giyani, commented: "After an extensive shortlisting process, we are delighted to have partnered with a group with world class hydrometallurgical engineering expertise.
"Whilst completing a high-quality DFS is an important consideration, it is also important to Giyani's Board and Management that Woodshare our mission to reduce carbon emissions within their engineering solutions, and that they have the ability to seamlessly transition from the DFS into commercial plant construction once we have secured project financing."
K.Hill is expected to become one of the world's largest battery-grade manganese projects and will play a central role in establishing secure supply of this critical mineral, used for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
Hear more from Danny Keating on why Woodwas selected to deliver this DFS, why we're the right partner for large-scale hydrometallurgical projects, and what's next for the K.Hill project.
Completion of the DFS is anticipated in the second quarter of 2025 and will run concurrently with Demo Plant operating activities, securing licenses and permits and completing offtake agreements and project financing.
What is manganese and why do we need it?
Alongside copper and lithium, manganese is an essential mineral to secure our energy future. Used in lithium-ion batteries, demand for high-purity, battery-grade manganese is soaring alongside increased adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
Pressure is on for current manganese producers to expand and new market entrants to start developing mines to meet forecasted demand for battery-grade manganese.
Wood's manganese project portfolio
We have a long history of advising, designing and delivering manganese projects across the full engineering lifecycle. From due diligence and DFS to large-scale engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCm) projects, we bring predictable delivery, unmatched hydrometallurgical process expertise and added value at every stage of a mining project.
Your engineering partner for the future of mining
Our global expertise and strong portfolio of leading-edge decarbonisation solutions position us as the ultimate partner in advancing lower carbon mining and processing projects to meet sustainability goals.
By applying the latest digital techniques, we deliver smarter, faster and more cost-effective mining projects and solutions. By overcoming traditional barriers to digitalisation, the mining sector can improve throughput, boost procurement and reduce emissions.
